योजना:तनाव के राेगियाें के लिए अस्पतालों में मनोचिकित्सक की होगी नियुक्ति

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मानसिक तनाव से ग्रसित मरीजों के इलाज के लिए स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने दिया है दिशा-निर्देश

कोविड 19 के कारण होने वाले मानसिक तनाव से निजात दिलाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से दिशा निर्देश जारी किया गया है। मंत्रालय द्वारा ‘गाइडलाइंस ऑन मैनेजिंग मेंटल इलनेस इन हॉस्पिटल ड्यूरिंग कोविड-19’ के नाम से जारी निर्देश में कोविड संक्रमण का इलाज करने वाले अस्पतालों में मनोचिकित्सक की भी व्यवस्था करने की निर्देश दी गयी है।

गाइडलाइन में कहा गया है कि कोविड-19 के कारण अवसाद का असर बड़े पैमाने पर देखा गया है। पूर्व से अवसाद प्रभावित लोगों में मानसिक तनाव की स्थिति बिगड़ती देखी गयी है। कोरोना काल में लोगों में चिंता, अवसाद, तनाव, अनिद्रा, मतिभ्रम या हैलूसिनेशन एवं आत्मघाती विचार आदि लक्षण देखे गये हैं।

जीवनशैली में बदलाव, बच्चों व किशोरों से संबंधित मुद्दे, रोजगार संकट तथा भविष्य के प्रति अनिश्चिता तनाव का कारण बना है। इसलिए विशिष्ट दिशानिर्देशों की आवश्यकता जताते हुए मंत्रालय ने चिकित्सा अधिकारियों व मानसिक स्वास्थ्य से जुड़े विशेषज्ञों को इस ओर ध्यान देने की बात कही है।

कोविड-19 संबंधी सही जानकारियां पहुंचाने का दिया निर्देश
समुदाय में मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संबंधी देखभाल पर जोर देते हुए कहा गया है कि लोगों तक कोविड 19 से संबंधित सही जानकारियां पहुंचाई जाए। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग को गैर-सरकारी संगठनों से संपर्क कर मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संबंधी देखभाल के नियमों की जानकारी समुदाय तक पहुँचाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

घर-घर जाकर मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परामर्श देकर आवश्यक दवाएं मुहैया कराने एवं रोगियों व उनके मानसिक स्वास्थ्य देखभाल से जुड़ें लोगों को स्थानीय स्तर पर दवाई की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित कराने की भी बात कही गयी है। दिशा निर्देश में बताया गया है कि आम लोगों के लिए स्थानीय, राज्य व राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर हेल्पलाइन नंबर मुहैया कराया जाए।

मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में तैयार होगा इंफेक्शन कमिटी
गाइडलाइन में मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों द्वारा हॉस्पिटल इंफेक्शन कमिटी तैयार करने की सलाह दी गयी है। इस कमिटी के माध्यम से स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी कोविड 19 को लेकर तैयार नये नियमों के कार्यान्वयन को सुनिश्चित किया जाना है।
कोरोना काल में बेहतर जीवन शैली मददगार
कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जरूरी उपाए अपनाते रहें। नियमित हाथ धोने की आदत के साथ मास्क का इस्तेमाल, भीड़ में नहीं जाने, हाथ व गले मिलने से परहेज करने आदि का ख्याल रखा जाना जरूरी है। अवसाद से दूर रहने के लिए ज्यादा समय रचनात्मक कार्यों में व्यतीत करें। परिवार, दोस्त एवं सहकर्मी के साथ समय बिताए। एक-दूसरे का अधिक से अधिक ख्याल रखें। मन की बातों को अपने लोगों के साथ साझा करें। इसके साथ ही भ्रामक बातों से दूर रहें।

