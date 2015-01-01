पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:29 दिसंबर से चलेगा पल्स पोलियो अभियान

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
29 दिसंबर से पल्स पोलियो अभियान चलाई जाएगी। यह पांच दिनों तक चलेगा। अंतिम दिन छूटे बच्चों को विशेष अभियान में पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। इसकी तैयारी की का चुकी जी। अभियान में लगाए जाने वाले कार्मिकों की प्रशिक्षण भी दी जा चुकी है। अगले 5 दिनों तक चलने वाले इस अभियान में 278227 घरों के 289208 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई जाएगी। इस अभियान से छूटे 0-5 साल के बच्चों को 3 दिसंबर को विशेष अभियान चलाकर दवा पिलाई जाएगी। बता दें कि इस साल पहले चरण की अभियान जनवरी में कई गई थी। दूसरा अभियान अगस्त में चलाई गई। इस साल का तीसरा और अंतिम चरण 3 दिसंबर को पूर्ण होगा। डीआईओ डॉक्टर आरके चौधरी ने बताया कि इस साल तीन चरण निर्धारित किया गया है। प्रतोरक्षण विभाग के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक टीकाकरण के लिए कुल 591 हाउस टू हाउस टीम बनाई गई है। 87 ट्रांजिट टीमें बनी है। इनके अतिरिक्त मॉनिटरिंग के लिए 216 टीमें गठित की गई हैं। वहीं जिले भर में कुल 57 डिपो व सब डिपो बनाए गए हैं।

