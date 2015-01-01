पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:दो ट्रकों की टक्कर में राजस्थान के चालक की माैत, सहचालक गंभीर

भभुआ2 दिन पहले
  • हाईवे पर कुदरा के पछाहगंज के पास हुआ हादसा, ओवरटेक का मामला

शनिवार अर्धरात्रि राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 2 पर दो ट्रकों में जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में एक ट्रक के राजस्थान निवासी चालक की गंभीर घायल होने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि ट्रक का सहचालक गंभीर घायल हो गया। हादसा शनिवार अर्द्ध रात्रि हाईवे पर कैमूर जिलांतर्गत कुदरा थाना क्षेत्र के पछाहगंज के पास हुआ। घटना के बाद आसपास के लोगों की सूचना पर कुदरा थाना पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और राहत कार्य पहुंचाते हुए दोनों को ट्रक की केबिन से बाहर निकाल के इलाज के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कुदरा पहुंचाई। जहां डॉक्टरों ने ट्रक चालक को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

वहीं ट्रक हादसे में घायल सहचालक को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद चिकित्सकों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भभुआ रेफर कर दिया। हादसे में जान गंवा बैठा ट्रक चालक राजस्थान प्रांत के जयपुर निवासी रामनारायण मीणा बताया गया है जबकि घायल सहचालक भी गुड़गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय मान सिंह का 35 वर्षीय पुत्र सुरेंद्र सिंह बताया गया है।

घटना के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक हादसे की वजह ओवरटेक करना है। सदर अस्पताल में इलाजरत ट्रक के सहचालक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने पूछताछ करने पर बताया है कि ओवरटेक करने में आगे चल रहे ट्रक में पीछे से ट्रक टकरा गई। जिससे यह घटना हुई।

गुड़गांव से कोलकाता जा रहा था ट्रक
मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ट्रक गुड़गांव से कुरियर का सामान लेकर डिलीवरी करने बंगाल प्रांत के कोलकाता जा रहा था। इसी दौरान जैसे ही तेज रफ्तार ट्रक शनिवार अर्धरात्रि रात्रि राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 2 पर कुदरा थाना क्षेत्र के पछाहगंज के आसपास पहुंचा आगे चल रहे एक ट्रक में ओवरटेक करने के दौरान अनियंत्रित होकर कुरियर का सामान लदा ट्रक पीछे से ज्यादा हादसे में ट्रक चालक की मौत हो गई जबकि दूसरा गंभीर घायल है।

