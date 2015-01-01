पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:एकता चौक पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण से शहरवासी परेशान

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • सब्जी मंडी सहित सड़क पर ठेले वालों ने जमा रखा है कब्जा

एकता चौक सहित सब्जी मंडी और मुख्य सड़क पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण से शहरवासी परेशान हैं। इसके अलावा जयप्रकाश चौक से लेकर पटेल चौक तक भी ठेले वालों ने अपना कब्जा जमा रखा है।जिससे लोगों का पैदल चलना भी दूभर हो गया है।नगर परिषद द्वारा इनसे नियमित रूप से टैक्स वसूल किया जाता है।

एकता चौक के अलावा सब्जी मंडी सहित मुख्य सड़क पर सब्जी के ठेले काफी मात्रा में लगाए जा रहे हैं। जिसकी वजह से जाम की स्थिति भी बनी रहती है। नगर प्रशासन द्वारा इस मामले में नियमित रूप से कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। जिसकी वजह से अतिक्रमणकारियों के हौसले बुलंद हैं।

समय-समय पर वरीय अफसरों के आदेश पर अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए अभियान चलाया जाता है। इसके बावजूद कुछ दिनों बाद ही अतिक्रमणकारी फिर से अपना कब्जा जमा ले रहे हैं। कई बुद्धिजीवियों और समाजसेवियों ने इस पर लगाम लगाने की मांग की है।अतिक्रमण की वजह से वाहनों के आवागमन में भी काफी दिक्कतें हो रही हैं।

