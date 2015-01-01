पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:मसौढ़ी में अधिवक्ता की हत्या पर संघ ने जताया रोष

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • संघ ने सुरक्षा कानून लागू करने की मांग की

नालंदा जिले के सिविल कोर्ट मसौढ़ी की अधिवक्ता की हत्या के बाद जिला अधिवक्ता संघ में रोष है। घटना के बाद मंगलवार को जिला अधिवक्ता संघ के पुस्तकालय भवन में बैठक आयोजित कर सख्त नाराजगी जाहिर की गई। संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने मांग करते हुए कहा कि सरकार बढ़ते अपराध के मामले में मूकदर्शक बनी हुई है।

मांग रखते हुए संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि मृतक अधिवक्ता मेहर अहमद के परिजनों को 2500000 रुपए मुआवजा के साथ एक सरकारी नौकरी दी जाए। इसके अतिरिक्त अपराधियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी व अधिवक्ताओं की सुरक्षा के लिए सख्त कानून लागू की जाए। बैठक की अध्यक्षता संघ के महासचिव ओमप्रकाश ने किया। संचालन संयुक्त सचिव मंटू पांडे ने किया।

घटना के संदर्भ में जानकारी देते हुए संयुक्त सचिव मंटू पांडे ने बताया कि नालंदा जिले के सिविल कोर्ट मसौड़ी में मेहर अनवर प्रैक्टिस करते थे। उनकी हत्या अपराधियों ने बीते 11 दिसंबर को कर दी थी। घटना से राज्य भर के अधिवक्ताओं में नाराजगी है। सरकार शीघ्र सुरक्षा कानून लाए। मृतक अधिवक्ता के परिजनों को भी सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई जाए। इस दौरान अधिवक्ता अजीत कुमार, नेसार अंसारी, निशिकांत सहित कई अन्य मौजूद रहे।

