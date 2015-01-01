पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में लंबित है सेविका सहायिका चयन

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में रिक्ति लंबित है और वहां अब तक कोई सभा नहीं की गई है तो ऐसे केंद्रों को चिन्हित कर नवंबर माह के पूर्व आम सभा की तैयारियों को विधिवत पूरी कर ले। ऐसे केंद्रों के पोषक क्षेत्र में 1 दिसंबर से 15 दिसंबर के बीच पहली आम सभा पूरी कर ली जाए। दूसरी आमसभा 22 दिसंबर तक अनिवार्य रूप से पूरी कर ली जाए।

दिसंबर माह के अंत तक सेविका सहायिका चयन प्रक्रिया को पूरी तरह से समाप्त करें। उधर इस संदर्भ में विभाग के अधिकारी जनों का कहना है कि निदेशक के निर्देश के अनुकूल जिले के विभिन्न 11 परियोजनाओं की पदाधिकारी को इस संदर्भ में आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किए गए है।

दिसंबर माह तक हर हाल में केंद्रों पर सेविका सहायिकाओं का लंबित चयन पूरी कर ली जाएगी। इसके लिए निदेशालय ने डेडलाइन निर्धारित की है। विभिन्न प्रक्रियाओं के लिए अलग-अलग तिथि भी निर्धारित की है।

