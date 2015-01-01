पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:मोहनिया-रामगढ़ पथ पर छोटे-बड़े वाहनों पर प्रशासन ने लगा दी थी पाबंदी

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • मोबाइल व टेलीविजन पर रुझान जानने के लिए चिपके रहे लोग, जीते प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों ने जमकर बांटी मिठाईयां, मतगणना को लेकर मोहनिया में सुरक्षा की रही चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था

मंगलवार को जिले के चारों विधानसभा के लिए मोहनिया के बाजार समिति परिसर में मतगणना की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुई। मतगणना को लेकर पूरे मोहनिया नगर क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था रही। चप्पे-चप्पे पर गंदा अधिकारी पुलिस अधिकारी और काफी संख्या में पुलिस के जवान तैनात रहे। इस दौरान मोहनिया रामगढ़ पथ में बड़ी व छोटी वाहनों के आवाजाही पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दी गई थी। चांदनी चौक पर दंडाधिकारी पुलिस के अधिकारियों के अलावा काफी संख्या में पुलिस के जवान मुस्तैदी के साथ ड्यूटी बजाते रहे।

स्टेशन रोड में भी सुरक्षा की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था देखी गई। स्टेशन रोड से चांदनी चौक के तरफ जाने वाले बड़ी छोटी वाहनों को रोक लगा दी गई थी। इसके लिए दंडाधिकारी की मौजूदगी में पुलिस के अधिकारी एवं पुलिस के जवान स्टेशन रोड पर बड़ी छोटी वाहनों को आगे जाने से रोक दे रहे थे। चांदनी चौक पर सुबह में ही पुलिस प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिहाज से कई चाय व पान की दुकानें बंद करा दी, पुलिस प्रशासन का ऐसा मानना था कि चाय पान की दुकानों पर लोगों की काफी भीड़ होगी जिससे सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में कमी आ सकती है।

टीवी व मोबाइल पर चिपके रहे लोग
इधर, विधानसभा चुनाव का रुझान जानने के लिए लोग टीवी व मोबाइल पर चिपके रहे। लोग सुबे के प्रत्येक विधानसभा का एक-एक पल की जानकारी टीवी और मोबाइल से लेते दिखे। इसी दौरान टीवी या फिर मोबाइल पर कैमूर के चारों विधानसभा का रुझान आने पर टीवी व मोबाइल पर चिपके लोग अपने समर्थित उम्मीदवार की बहुत बनाए जाने पर खुशियां व्यक्त करते दिखे वहीं कई लोग अपने समर्थित उम्मीदवारों को पिछड़े देख मायूस होते भी दिखे। उधर, मतगणना परिसर में मतगणना की गिनती के दौरान जैसे-जैसे चारों विधानसभा के प्रत्याशियों की बढ़त बनाए जाने की खबर मिलती गई,वैसे-वैसे समर्थकों की भारी भीड़ बाजार समिति परिसर से बाहर पहुंचने लगी। कोई हाथों में फूल माला लिए था तो कोई मिठाई का डब्बा।

सबसे पहले मोहनिया विधानसभा का परिणाम आया
मतों की गिनती में सबसे पहले मोहनिया विधानसभा का परिणाम आया। आरजेडी की संगीता कुमारी कि जैसे ही जीत दर्ज की बात लोगों के सामने आई उनके समर्थक खुशियों से झूमने लगे, समर्थक एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर खुशियों का इजहार करते दिखे। यही हाल अन्य विधानसभा से जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के साथ भी देखी गई।

