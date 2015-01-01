पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विश्व निमोनिया दिवस:पीड़ित मरीज के छींकने-खांसने से फैल सकता है निमोनिया

भभुआ22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग आज मनाएगा विश्व निमोनिया दिवस

निमोनिया एक संक्रामक रोग है। पीड़ित व्यक्ति के छींकने-खाँसने से यह दूसरे में भी फैल सकता है। खासकर यह मर्ज बच्चों को अधिक परेशान करता है। क्योंकि उनकी प्रतिरक्षण क्षमता कमजोर होती है। आंकड़े बताते हैं कि 5 साल तक के 15 फीसद तक बच्चों की मौत इसी से हो जाती है। खास यह भी की 12 नवंबर को इसकी जन जागरूकता के लिए स्वास्थ्य महकमा विशेष तौर पर निमोनिया दिवस मनाएगा।

विभाग के जानकारों का कहना है प्रत्येक वर्ष 12 नवम्बर को समुदाय को इसके प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए विश्व निमोनिया दिवस मनाया जाता है। “स्टॉप निमोनिया, एव्री ब्रेथ काउंट्स” को इस वर्ष की थीम रखा गया है।

बच्चों के लिए घातक है निमोनिया, ठंड से शिशुओं का बचाव जरुरी: जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. आर.के.चौधरी ने बताया यह रोग बैक्टीरिया, वायरस या फंगस के फेफड़ों में संक्रमण से होता है। एक या दोनों फेफड़ों के वायु के थैलों में द्रव या मवाद भरकर उसमें सूजन पैदा हो जाती है।

जिससे सांस लेने में तकलीफ होती है।बच्चों को सर्दी में निमोनिया होने का खतरा ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है। जो जानलेवा भी हो सकता है। सुखद बात यह है की इस गंभीर रोग को टीकाकरण द्वारा पूरी तरह रोका जा सकता है।

इसलिए अपने बच्चों को सम्पूर्ण टीकाकरण के अंतर्गत सभी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर निःशुल्क उपलव्ध पीसीवी का टीका जरूर लगवाएँ। पीसीवी या न्यूमोकॉकल कॉन्जुगगेट वैक्सीकन का टीका शिशु को दो माह, चार माह, छह माह, 12 माह और 15 माह पर लगाने होते हैं। यह टीका ना सिर्फ निमोनिया बल्कि सेप्टिसीमिया, मैनिंजाइटिस या दिमागी बुखार आदि से भी शिशुओं को बचाता है।

लक्षण को भांप रहें सतर्क: कोरोना का खतरा पूरी तरह टला नहीं है। ऊपर से सर्दी भी बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में शिशुओं को कई तरह के शीतजनित रोग हो सकते हैं। ध्यान रखें और यदि शिशु में कंपकपी के साथ बुखार हो, सीने में दर्द या बेचैनी, उल्टी, दस्त सांस लेने में दिक्कत, गाढ़े भूरे बलगम के साथ तीव्र खांसी या खांसी में खून, भूख न लगना ,कमजोरी, होठों में नीलापन जैसे कोई भी लक्षण दिखे तो तुरंत चिकित्सक से संपर्क करें।

साफ सफाई के साथ पोषण भी जरूरी : डॉ. चौधरी ने बताया निमोनिया एक संक्रामक रोग है। इसलिए भीड़-भाड़ और धूल-मिट्टीवाले स्थानों से बच्चों को दूर रखें। जरूरत पड़ने पर मास्क और सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करवाएँ। समय-समय पर बच्चे के हाथ धुलवाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें