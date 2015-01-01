पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:जीवन भर मजदूरों, नौजवानों व गरीबों के हक की लड़ाई लड़ते रहे सुभाष सिंह

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • भाकपा के पूर्व जिला मंत्री की स्मृति सभा बेतरी में श्रद्धा पूर्वक मनाई गई

बेतरी गांव स्थित नवनिर्मित सुभाष कंपलेक्स में भाकपा कैमूर के पूर्व जिला मंत्री सह मुखिया ग्राम पंचायत कुडासन के सुभाष चंद्र सिंह की सातवीं स्मृति सभा उनके पैतृक गांव में मनाई गई। स्मृति सभा में ग्रामवासियों के साथ-साथ कैमूर के सभी राजनीतिक दलों के नेता एवं सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

सभा में सभी ने स्वर्गीय सुभाष सिंह के व्यक्तित्व व आदर्श पर प्रकाश डाला। अध्यक्षता बद्री नारायण सिंह शिक्षक और संचालन प्रोफेसर त्रिवेणी गुप्ता ने किया। वक्ताओं ने कहा जुल्म और अत्याचार के खिलाफ सुभाष सिंह का जीवन समर्पित रहा। वे संघर्ष करते हुए शोषण के खिलाफ संघर्ष किया मजदूरों नौजवानों एवं गरीबों के हक की लड़ाई हमेशा लड़ते रहेे।

नागेंद्र चौधरी भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी शेरपुर अंचल के वरिष्ठ नेता ने कहा कि सुभाष चंद्र के संघर्ष के फलस्वरूप 1989 में चैनपुर के बीड़ी मजदूरों की मजदूरी ₹2 से बढ़ाकर ₹16 हुई थी, यह मजदूरों की बहुत बड़ी जीत बताई गई थी। जदयू के वरिष्ठ नेता जयप्रकाश सिंह ने कहा कि सुभाष चंद्र सिद्धांत की राजनीति करते थे।
पत्नी कमला सिंह बच्चों को पाठ्य सामग्री वितरित करती हैं: दाऊ सिंह पटेल ने उनके व्यक्तित्व कृतित्व का बखान किया। सभा में अपना उद्गार व्यक्त करते हुए सुभाष सिंह की पत्नी प्रोफेसर डॉ कमला सिंह ने कहा कि मुझे गर्व होता है जब लोग मेरे पति के नाम से मुझे सम्मान देते हैं। अगले वर्ष जिला के आईआईटी एवं मेडिकल प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कार स्वरूप प्रदान किया जाएगा। यह घोषणा स्मृति सभा में की। सभा में शिशुपाल सिंह, गौतम सिंह,बिगु शर्मा,आनंद प्रकाश सिंह, सज्जन राम, पूर्व सभापति अमरदेव सिंह आदि थे।

