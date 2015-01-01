पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किया घायल:बदमाशों ने गंडासा से हमला कर दंपती को किया घायल

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • सोनहन थाना क्षेत्र के पोखरा गांव का मामला, दीवार पर पटिया रखने पर चल रहा था विवाद

आरोपियों ने कहा अगर केस करोगे तो जान से मार देंगे
कुछ बदमाशों ने लाठी- डंडा व गंडासा से दंपति पर जानलेवा हमला किया। इस घटना में दंपति घायल हुए हैं।घटना सोनहन थाना क्षेत्र के पोखरा गांव की है। विवाद की वजह दीवाल पर पटिया रखने को लेकर होना बताया गया है। घटना के बाद घायल में सोनहन थाना में आरोपियों के विरुद्ध आवेदन देकर नामजद किया है। थाने को दिए गए आवेदन में विमलेश कुमार शर्मा पिता राम नगीना शर्मा ग्राम पोखरा थाना सोनहन ने कहा है कि बीते 13 तारीख को समय करीब 11:30 बजे हम अपने घर दीवाल पर पटिया रख रहे थे, इसी दौरान कमलेश कुमार कौशल मुझे गाली-गलौज करने लगे। जब मैंने मना किया तो कमलेश कुमार कौशल पिता राम नगीना शर्मा, रीता देवी पति कमलेश कुमार कौशल दोनों ग्राम पोखरा हाथ में लिए गंडासा-भाला, लाठी व डंडों से मारपीट करने लगे।

जिससे मेरा सर फट गया। झगड़ा छुड़ाने के दौरान मेरी पत्नी आई तो उसके साथ भी लाठी डंडा से आरोपियों ने मारपीट की। जिससे उसके कमर में चोट लगी है। हल्ला-गुल्ला होने पर अगल-बगल के लोग जब आए तो झगड़ा छुड़ाए। इस दौरान आरोपियों ने कहा कि केस करोगे तो जान से मार देंगे। इस बाबत सोनहन थाना अध्यक्ष शशि भूषण कुमार ने बताया है कि आवेदन के आधार पर आरोपियों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुटी है

