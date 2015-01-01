पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायकों को जानें:पहली बार विधायक बनीं संगीता समेत चारों एमएलए ने लिया नया कैमूर गढ़ने का संकल्प

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • चारों विधानसभा रामगढ़, मोहनिया, भभुआ व चैनपुर के विधायकों से की सीधी बातचीत

पहली बार मोहनिया विधान सभा क्षेत्र की विधायक बनीं संगीता कुमार समेत जिले के चारों एमएलए ने नया कैमूर गढ़ने का संकल्प लिया है। दरअसल कैमूर जिले के चारों सीटों पर नव निर्वाचित एमएलए पहली बार विधायक बनें हैं। सभी जज्बे से लबरेज हैं। इस कड़ी में बुधवार को भास्कर ने कैमूर जिले के चारों विधान सभा क्रमशः रामगढ़,मोहनिया,भभुआ और चैनपुर के विधायकों से की सीधी बातचीत की,और चुनावी महासमर में जीत दर्ज करने के बाद अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में क्या करेंगे उनसे जानने की कोशिश की। बातचीत के दौरान सभी एमएलए जज्बे से लबरेज दिखें और, अपने क्षेत्रों में विकास की नई रूपरेखा खींचने पर चर्चा की। सभी से मुखातिब होने के बाद उम्मीद कि एक नई किरण दिखी।

इस दौरान नव निर्वाचित सभी एमएलए का उनके क्षेत्र में विकास का रोड मैप क्या होगा, वे किस प्लानिंग के तहत क्षेत्रों में विकास का खाका तैयार करेंगे और प्लानिंग को अमलीजामा पहनाएंगे यही हम अपने पाठकों तक पहुंचाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हालांकि राजद के नवनिर्वाचित तीन विधायकों में रामगढ़,मोहनिया और भभुआ के एमएलए मतगणना के ठीक दूसरे दिन पटना के लिए कूच कर चुके हैं जबकि चैनपुर से बसपा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक अपने आवास पर ही मिले। जिनसे टेलीफोनिक वार्तालाप हुई। खास बातचीत में सभी विधायकों ने कहा- कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, रोजगार व कृषि समेत चहुमुखी विकास का रोडमैप तैयार कर चुके हैं।
रामगढ़ विधानसभा में विकास के तीन मुद्दों के साथ करेंगे काम : सुधाकर सिंह
राजद के नवनिर्वाचित एमएलए सुधाकर सिंह जो रामगढ़ के विधायक बनें वे रामगढ़ क्षेत्र में विकास के तीन एजेंडे के साथ काम करेंगे और क्षेत्र की जनता के हित में हर संभव सेवा करेंगे। भास्कर से खास बातचीत में सुधाकर सिंह बोलें कि - इलाका कृषि के क्षेत्र में काफी उपजाउ है,लिहाजा वे क्षेत्र के किसानों की कड़ी मेहनत से उपजाई गई फसलों का लाभकारी मूल्य मिले, हर संभव कोशिश करेंगे। इसके अलावे वे क्षेत्र के छात्रों, नौजवानों की शिक्षा-दीक्षा के क्षेत्र में आ रही समस्याओं जैसे ऑन लाइन एडमिशन में परेशानी के अलावे क्षेत्र में ब्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार को समाप्त करने समेत विभिन्न समस्याओं की दिशा में पूरी निष्ठा से काम करेंगे।सुधाकर सिंह की बायोग्राफी (जीवनी) पर आपको बता दें कि वे राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह के पुत्र हैं। वे एक बार 2010 में भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं।हालांकि चुनाव राजद के अम्बिका सिंह यादव से हार गए थे।

शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य व सिंचाई के लिए योजना: भरत बिंद
राजद के भभुआ विधान सभा से नवनिर्वाचित विधायक भरत बिंद ने भास्कर से बातचीत में कहा- वे क्षेत्र में लचर स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था, शिक्षा व्यवस्था में बदलाव के साथ- साथ कृषि के क्षेत्र में विकास के मसले पर काम करने की योजना को शामिल किए हैं। दरअसल भरत बिंद साल 2000 से राजनीतिक कॅरियर की शुरुआत की। इस बीच साल 2020 के अक्टूबर माह तक वे बहुजन समाज पार्टी में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के अलावे विधान सभा महासचिव व जिलाध्यक्ष के साथ- साथ प्रदेश सचिव व प्रदेश महासचिव बसपा रह चुके हैं। वे मध्यमवर्गीय परिवार से हैं।

चैनपुर में शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य व कृषि पर करेंगे काम : जमा खान
बसपा के चैनपुर विधान सभा से नव निर्वाचित विधायक जमा खां पिछले करीब 20 सालों से सामाजिक और राजनीतिक कार्यों में सक्रिय माने जाते हैं। उन्होंने साल 2000 से ही राजनीतिक कॅरियर की शुरुआत की। वे अपने क्षेत्र में सामाजिक कार्यों के लिए काफी चर्चित रहे है। इस बीच वे साल 2005 में बसपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ा। हालांकि वे हार गए,इसके बाद 2020 के विधान सभा चुनाव में बसपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़े और बड़ी जीत हासिल की। वे मंत्री रहे बृज किशोर बिंद को 24 हज़ार से अधिक मतों से मात दी। भास्कर से बातचीत में बताया कि क्षेत्र में शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य और कृषि के क्षेत्र में चहुमुखी विकास का रोडमैप बनाये हैं। वे हर समय जनता के बीच रहने वाले हैं और जनता की हर एक समस्याओं के लिए काम करते रहेंगे।

महिलाओं व बालिकाओं की सुरक्षा पहली प्राथमिकता
भास्कर से खास बातचीत के दौरान मोहनिया की पहली बार महिला विधायक बनीं संगीता कुमार बोली- कि महिलाओं व बालिकाओं की सुरक्षा, शिक्षा, किसानों की समस्याएं दूर करने की कोशिश उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता में शामिल है जबकि जीटी रोड से जुड़े होने के कारण क्षेत्र में व्यापार और रोजगार के अवसर की भी संभावनाएं हैं, जिनके साथ-साथ क्षेत्र में चहुमुंखी विकास की दिशा में काम करेंगी। हर छोटी- बड़ी समस्याओं को वे गंभीरता से लेंगी और क्षेत्र के लोगों से हर वक्त रू-ब- रू होने और उनके बीच रहकर काम करने को संकल्पित होंगी। विधायक संगीता ने बातचीत के दौरान क्षेत्र की जनता का हृदय की गहराइयों से अभिनंदन किया और कहा कि यह जीत उनकी नही बल्कि मोहनिया के जनता की जीत है। संगीता की जीवनी पर चर्चा करें तो वे पहली बार राजद के टिकट पर राजनीति में आई और चुनाव जीत गई। वैसे संगीता पिछले करीब 5 सालों से राजनीति में आई। इस बीच वे राजद महिला प्रकोष्ठ की जिलाध्यक्ष भी रहीं वहीं जिला परिषद सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ी थी।

