पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:देश की विकास में अग्रवाल समाज की भूमिका अहम

भभुआ35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनाया गया अग्रसेन जयंती समारोह, वरिष्ठ अभिभावकों ने किया मार्गदर्शन, एकजुट होने की अपील

श्री श्री 1008 श्री अग्रसेन जी महाराज की जयंती अग्रवाल समाज द्वारा चौक बाजार स्थित बैजू बाबू अग्रवाल के श्रीराम जानकी ठाकुरबाड़ी में श्रद्धा पूर्वक मनाया गया। कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए सादगी और भक्तिमय माहौल में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत इस्कॉन के कृष्ण भक्तों द्वारा आरती और भजन के साथ किया गया।

उसके बाद संध्या सात बजे कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत महाराजा अग्रसेन के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण करते हुए हुई। समाज के वरिष्ठ जनों द्वारा माल्यार्पण और बालिकाओं द्वारा आरती के साथ कार्यक्रम की विधिवत शुरूआत हुई। इस मौके पर कार्यक्रम का संचालन कर रहे रवि शंकर अग्रवाल ने कहा कि अग्रवाल समाज की देश के आर्थिक विकास में सराहनीय भूमिका है। इसके साथ ही समाज के लोगों ने न्यायपालिका,प्रशासन, डॉक्टर, इंजीनियर, चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंसी भारतीय सेना और राजनीति सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में उल्लेखनीय उपस्थिति को दर्शाया है। इस मौके पर प्रभात अग्रवाल ने अग्रसेन महाराज की जीवनी पर भी प्रकाश डाला। समाज के वरिष्ठ अभिभावकों में शंकर अग्रवाल, आनंद अग्रवाल, शिल्पी अग्रवाल मुकेश अग्रवाल कार्यक्रम में अपने बेहतर विचारों को साझा करते हुए मार्गदर्शन दिया। शिव शंकर अग्रवाल ने कहा कि ‘ जब दीवारों में दरार आती है तब दीवार गिर जाती है, लेकिन जब रिश्तो में दरार आती है तब दीवार खड़ी हो जाती है’ हम लोगों को आपस में मिलजुल कर पूरी निष्ठा के साथ देश को आगे बढ़ाने का प्रयास करना चाहिए।

शिल्पी अग्रवाल ने अग्रवाल समाज के बैनर तले सभी के प्रयास से सामाजिक कार्य करने की इच्छा प्रकट की।जिसका सभी ने स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में सुरेश अग्रवाल, बृजेश अग्रवाल, संतोष अग्रवाल, आशीष अग्रवाल, मनीष अग्रवाल, अमरीश अग्रवाल, उद्धम अग्रवाल, साकेत अग्रवाल, कौशल अग्रवाल आदि की भूमिका सराहनीय रही। कार्यक्रम के अंत में सभी लोगों ने जाट गोलगप्पे का आनंद लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें