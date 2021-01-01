पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:72वें गणतंत्र पर कैमूर में आज लहराएगा तिरंगा, डीएम करेंगे ध्वजारोहण, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का करना होगा पालन

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए झंडोत्तोलन की सभी प्रक्रिया प्रोटोकॉल के तहत पूरी की जाएगी

72 वें गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर कोरोना प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुए आज यानी मंगलवार को जिले में चहुंओर आन-बान-शान से तिरंगा लहराएगा। मुख्य कार्यक्रम स्थल जगजीवन स्टेडियम भभुआ में पूर्वाहन 9 बजे जिलाधिकारी नवदीप शुक्ला ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। जबकि कलेक्ट्रेट में डीएम, पुलिस लाइन में एसपी राकेश कुमार, विकास भवन में उप विकास आयुक्त कुमार गौरव, जिला परिषद में अध्यक्ष विशंभर नाथ सिंह, टाउन थाना में थानाध्यक्ष राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को सलामी देंगे। जगजीवन स्टेडियम में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को यादगार बनाने के लिए कोविड-19 प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुये जिला प्रशासन ने विशेष तैयारियां की हैं। हालाकि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुये इस बार 26 जनवरी के मौके पर विभिन्न विभागों के माध्यम से हर वर्ष निकाली जाने वाली आकर्षक झांकियां नहीं निकाली जाएंगी।

दरअसल कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार जिले में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह सादगीपूर्ण तरीके से मनेगा। इस राष्ट्रीय उत्सव में न तो झांकी दिखेगी और न ही किसी खेल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन होगा।झंडोत्तोलन की सभी प्रोटोकॉल के तहत प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई। मुख्य समारोह स्थल जगजीवन स्टेडियम में परेड में बीएमपी, बिहार पुलिस बल, जिला पुलिस बल और जिला महिला पुलिस बल शामिल रहेगा। प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों की मानें तो कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस आयोजन में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पूर्ण रूप से अनुपालन होगा। शामिल होने वाले लोग मास्क लगाकर ही समारोह में पहुंच सकेंगे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनिवार्य तौर पर पालन किया जाएगा।

सभी महापुरुषों की प्रतिमाओं पर माल्यार्पण किया जाएगा
हर वर्ष की तरह इस बार भी जिला मुख्यालय भभुआ समेत जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों पर स्थापित महापुरुषों के प्रतिमाओं पर माल्यार्पण किया जाएगा। जिसकी जिम्मेदारी वरिष्ठ समाजसेवी और बुद्धिजीवियों को दी गई है। गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर मुख्य कार्यक्रम स्थल जगजीवन स्टेडियम में सभी कार्यक्रम आयोजित होंगे। नगर परिषद को साफ सफाई की और महापुरुषों की प्रतिमाओं के रंग रोगन का दायित्व सौंपा गया है। महादलित टोलों में भी ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा।

शिक्षण संस्थानों में प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुए होगा ध्वजारोहण
इधर, वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण काल के बीच गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुये जिले के सभी सरकारी व गैर सरकारी शिक्षण संस्थानों में आयोजित किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए स्कूल प्रबंधन ने सादगी के साथ समारोह के आयोजन की तैयारियां की है। उधर, स्कूली छात्रों में कार्यक्रम के आयोजन को लेकर उत्साह है। हर वर्ष की तरह छात्रों की तैयारियां हैं, लेकिन उन्हें कोरोना प्रोटोकाल का पालन करना होगा। उधर, छात्रों व नन्हें-मुन्हे बच्चे गणतंत्र दिवस 2021 को यादगार बनाने के लिए बाजारों से तिरंगा झंडा खरीदने में जुटे हैं। तिरंगा झंडा के साथ टोपी बैज, आदि की खरीदारी भी बाज़ारों से जमकर की गई है।

महादलित टोलों में भी ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम तैयारियां
महादलित टोलों में भी ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम तैयारियां की गई हैं। इस कड़ी में भभुआ प्रखण्ड के ग्राम पंचायत मोकरी सामुदायिक भवन, वार्ड संख्या 10 जिलाधिकारी, सामुदायिक भवन गोडहन,वार्ड संख्या 5 ग्राम पंचायत दुमदुम अपर समाहर्ता,कैमूर। ग्राम अखलासपुर अकलु मुसहर के दरवाजा के पास जिला लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी, विभिन्न महादलित टोलों में भी ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे।

