पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:चुनावकर्मी की बाइक समेत दस्तावेज ले उड़े चोर,केस दर्ज

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टाउन हाइस्कूल में चुनाव कार्य को लेकर आये थे

एक चुनावकर्मी के बाइक व उसके डिग्गी में रखे कई जरूरी कागजात अज्ञात चोर ले उड़े। इस मामले को लेकर पीड़ित कर्मी ने सदर थाना भभुआ में अज्ञात चोरों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर का आवेदन दिया है। आवेदन के आधार पर थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

थाने को दिए गए आवेदन में कुदरा थाना क्षेत्र के तरहनी गांव निवासी अखिलेश्वर कुमार सुमन ने कहा है कि 26 तारीख को मैं चुनाव कार्य के लिए योगदान करने के लिए टाउन हाई स्कूल भभुआ में आया हुआ था, इसी विद्यालय के प्रांगण में मैंने अपनी मोटरसाइकिल बीआर 24 आर/ 9363 पार्किंग में खड़ी की थी। इसके पश्चात में योगदान करने हेतु योगदान पक्ष में चला गया।

वापस लौटा तो निर्धारित स्थान पर मुझे मेरी गाड़ी नहीं मिली। काफी खोजबीन करने के बाद भी गाड़ी का पता नहीं चला। गाड़ी की डिक्की में मेरे कुछ जरूरी दस्तावेज जैसे सेवा पुस्तिका, बीओबी और एसबीआई बैंक का पासबुक, गाड़ी के संपूर्ण ओरिजिनल दस्तावेज व आधार कार्ड भी थे।

इस बाबत सदर थाना इंस्पेक्टर रामानंद मंडल ने कहा है कि एफआईआर के आवेदन के आधार पर अज्ञात चोरों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। पुलिस बाइक व दस्तावेज बरामदगी की कार्रवाई के लिए अनुसंधान में जुटी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें