जागरूकता:दुर्घटना पीड़ित को समय पर चिकित्सा सुविधा दे  बचाई जा सकती है जान

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
सड़क दुर्घटना में पीड़ित को समय पर चिकित्सा सुविधा देकर जान बचाई जा सकती है। डीटीओ रामबाबू ने बताया कि सावधानी के उपरांत दुर्घटनाएं तो होती ही रहती हैं। किसी भी दुर्घटना पीड़ित को समय पर चिकित्सा सुविधा देकर जान को बचाया जा सकता है। प्रथम चिकित्सा को स्वर्णिम घंटा ( गोल्डन आवर ) कहा जाता है। किसी भी घायल व्यक्ति के लिए पहला एक घंटा बहुत महत्वपूर्ण होता है। समुचित चिकित्सा मिलने पर उसका जीवन बचने की सम्भावना कई गुना बढ़ जाती है।

