आस्था का महापर्व:आज अस्ताचलगामी व कल उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को व्रती करेंगे नमन

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • }नदियों-सरोवरों के छठ घाटों पर सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर 157 जगहों पर मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस अफसर किए गए हैं तैनात

आस्था का महापर्व छठ। जिले का हर इलाका भगवान भास्कर की भक्ति को सराबोर है। जिले में लाखों महिला-पुरुष व्रती आज यानि शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी व कल शनिवार को उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को नमन करेंगे। व्रती वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना काल को देखते हुये नदियों, सरोवरों व घरों में भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देकर परिवार व देश की सकुशलता की कामना करेंगे। आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर गुरुवार को बाज़ारों में गहमा-गहमी रही। छठ पूजा पर जिले में सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

महापर्व छठ पर कैमूर में जिला मुख्यालय भभुआ सहित जिले में कुल 157 चिन्हित स्पाटों पर मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस अफसर तैनात रहेंगे। जो पूजा के दौरान हर-एक गतिविधियों का जायजा लेंगे। तैनात अफसर व पुलिस बल व्रतियों को किसी भी प्रकार की कठिनाई न हो इसका खासा ख्याल रखेंगे। इधर, प्रशासनिक स्तर से जिले में चिन्हित किए गए सभी छठ घाटों पर सफाई, सुरक्षा, यातायात, व प्रकाश की व्यवस्था दुरुस्त कर दी गई है। खतरनाक छठ घाटों पर सुरक्षा के लिए गोताखोर की टीम लाइफ जैकेट के साथ तैनात रहेगी। जो आपात स्थिति से निबटेगी। उधर, जिले में सभी छठ घाटों आर स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में मेडिकल टीमें तैनात रहेंगी। जो घाटों पर आपात परिस्थिति आई तो निबटेगी।
फलों व पूजा सामग्रियों के करीब 5 करोड़ के कारोबार के अनुमान
आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर फलों व पूजा सामग्रियों के करीब 5 करोड़ का जिले में कारोबार होने के अनुमान लगाए गए हैं। लोगों व व्रतियों ने पूजा के लिए सेव, अनार, केला, घाघर नींबू, नासपाती, अमरूद, अन्नानास, मुली, पानी फल सिंघारा, शरीफा, कदम, शकरकंद, मकोय साहिर सभी नए सीजन के आवश्यक फलों के 2अलावे ड्राई फ्रूट्स व पूजा सामग्रियों की ख़रीदारी के लिए बाज़ारों में जनसैलाब उमड़ पड़ा।
छोटी काशी भभुआ में लाइटों से सजाए गए 8 छठ घाट
छोटी काशी कही जाने वाले जिला मुख्यालय भभुआ में प्रशासनिक स्तर से चिन्हित किए गए 8 छठ घाटों में चमन लाल पोखरा, पूरब पोखरा, राजेन्द्र सरोवर, गंवई पोखरा, ब्रह्मचारी (पंडा जी तालाब ) पोखरा, सुवरण नदी स्थित मथुरा घाट, कंचन घाट, सुवरण नदी स्थित छात्रावास घाट को डिजिटल इलेक्ट्रिक लाइटों से सजाया गया है। यहां के सभी छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों को वस्त्र बदलने के लिए चेंजिंग रूम भी बनाया गया है।

व्रतियों ने खरना कर सुख समृद्धि की कामना की
आस्था का महापर्व छठ अनुष्ठान पर गुरुवार संध्या पहर में व्रती महिला-पुरुष विधि पूर्वक खरना की। आचार्य वागीश्वरी प्रसाद दिवेदी ने बताया है कि कार्तिक शुक्ल पंचमी के दिन छठ पर्व का खरना व्रतियों ने विधि-विधान से किया। शरीर की शुद्धिकरण के बाद पूजा करके सायं काल में ही गुड़ की खीर और पुड़ी व रोटी बनाकर छठी माता को व्रतियों ने भोग लगाया और खीर प्रसाद स्वरूप सबसे पहले वर्तियों ने ग्रहण किया।

सभी छठ घाटों पर होगी बैरिकेडिंग, डुबकी पर रोक
अर्ध्य देने के दौरान डूबकी नहीं लेने का निर्देश दिया गया है। वेरीकेटिंग इस प्रकार की जाए कि लोग डूबकी न लगा सके। छठ पूजा घाट पर बैठने या खड़े रहने की व्यवस्था इस तरह की जाएगी कि बनी रहे। दो गज की दूरी का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन किया जाए। मास्क का प्रयोग अनिवार्य होगा।छठ पूजा घाट पर स्पर्श की जाने वाली स्थानों पर बैरिकेडिंग आदि समय-समय पर साफ एवं प्रभावी कीटाणु नाशक से भी विसंक्रमित किया जाएगा।

घरों पर ही लोग सुरक्षित तरीके से छठ मनाए
छठ पूजा के दौरान गाइड लाइन के अनुसार छठ घाटों पर शर्तों के साथ अर्ध्य की अनुमति दी गई है। जिलेवासियों से अपील की है कि लोग अपने घरों पर ही रहकर छठ का आयोजन करें तो बेहतर होगा। छठ घाटों पर सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया गया है। जनप्रतिनिधियों और अफसरों को भी निर्देशित किया जा रहा है।
डॉ. नवल किशोर चौधरी, डीएम कैमूर

