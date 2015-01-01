पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवस्था:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के जरिए संचालित योजनाओं में टोकन सिस्टम लागू होगा

भभुआ7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोबाइल ओटीपी के जरिए लाभुको का सत्यापन होगा इससे योजना के संचालन में पारदर्शिता आएगी
  • शीघ्र ही इस नई व्यवस्था को विभाग अमलीजामा पहनाएगा

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के जरिए संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं में पूर्ण पारदर्शिता रहेगी। अब फर्जी लाभुकों को लाभान्वित होने से पूरी तरह से वंचित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए विभागीय स्तर पर पहल शुरू कर दी गई है। इस नई व्यवस्था से योग्य लाभार्थी ही लाभुक होंगे। इसके लिए बाल विकास विभाग योजनाओं के संचालन में टोकन सिस्टम बहाल करने जा रहा है। हालांकि अभी इसकी तैयारियां शुरू नही हुई है।

शीघ्र प्रशिक्षण देने की बात कही जा रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक योजनाओं के लाभुकों के पंजीकृत मोबाइल पर ओटीपी ( वन टाइम पासवर्ड) के जरिए सत्यापित किया जाएगा।शीघ्र ही इस नई व्यवस्था को विभाग अमलीजामा पहनाएगा। इसकी तैयारियों के लिए बाल विकास निदेशालय ने विभाग के जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी को दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है।जानकार बताते हैं कि इसके आलोक में विभिन्न परियोजनाओं के पदाधिकारियों को भी पत्राचार कर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
लाभुकों के मोबाइल नंबर भी पंजीकृत होंगे
विभाग के जानकार बताते हैं कि विभिन्न योजनाओं से लाभान्वित होने वाले लाभुकों के नाम के अतिरिक्त उनके मोबाइल नंबर भी पंजीकृत किए जाएंगे। इसकी सत्यापन मोबाइल ओटीपी के जरिए की जाएगी। विभिन्न योजना के तहत लाभ दिए जाने के बाद भी उनके मोबाइल पर ओटीपी व संदेश भेजकर पुष्टि कराई जाएगी।

इससे फर्जी लाभार्थी विभाग की ओर से लाभ की योजनाओं से वंचित हो जाएंगे। आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं के स्तर से की जाने वाली गड़बड़ियों पर भी लगाम लगेगा। इस तरह योजनाओं में गड़बड़ी भी नहीं की जा सकेगी। इसके साथ ही सही लाभुकों तक योजना का लाभ मिलेगा। इससे विभाग में पारदर्शिता भी आएगी।
पोशाक योजनाओं में उठते रहे हैं सवाल
उल्लेखनीय है कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के जरिए नामांकित बच्चों को पोशाक दिए जाने का प्रावधान है। बाद में विभाग ने पोशाक के बदले राशि वितरित किए जाने का प्रावधान किया गया था। लेकिन हाल ही में जिले की कई परियोजनाएं पर गड़बड़ी किए जाने के आरोप लगे थे। कहा जा रहा था कि लाभुकों को पोशाक राशि के बदले कमीशनखोरी कर पोशाक ही वितरित कीर गए। मोहनिया के पूर्व विधायक ने इसकी शिकायत विधान सभा व निदेशालय में भी की थी। जिसमें कमीशन खोरी किए जाने की बात कही गई थी।
व्यवस्था है, कुछ दिक्कतें आ रही है, कार्मिकों को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा
इस संदर्भ में बाल विकास विभाग की प्रभारी जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी सबीता कुमारी ने पूछे जाने पर कहा कि निदेशालय का दिशानिर्देश मिला है। अमल किया जा रहा है। प्रारंभिक चरण में कुछ तकनीकी दिक्कतें आ रही हैं। सेविकाओं को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। इससे संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं में पारदर्शिता आएगी। निदेशालय ने एक वीडियो बजी जारी किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें