कार्यक्रम:वाहन चालकों को बताए गए यातायात नियम

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अखलासपुर बस स्टैंड में वाहन चालकों के लिए प्रशिक्षण शिविर का किया गया आयोजन

गैर सरकारी व्यवसायिक वाहन चालकों को यातायात नियमों की जानकारी दी गई।दरअसल 32 वा सड़क सुरक्षा माह कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत अखलासपुर बस स्टैंड में गैर सरकारी व्यवसायिक वाहन चालकों को सड़क सुरक्षा संबंधित जानकारी के लिए रिफ्रेशर कोर्स का आयोजन किया गया। इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी रामबाबू ने बताया कि गैर सरकारी व्यवसायिक वाहन चालकों के लिए प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें वाहन चालकों को वाहन चलाते समय किन-किन सावधानियों और यातायात नियमों का पालन करना है इसकी जानकारी दी गई। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि सड़क सुरक्षा माह कार्यक्रम के तहत कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में बस, ट्रक सहित जीप सहित अन्य व्यावसायिक वाहन चलाने वाले चालकों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। इसके अलावा वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना को देखते हुए वाहन की साफ-सफाई सहित अन्य जरूरी जानकारी दी गई।

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाना उद्देश्य
कोविड 19 के लिए जारी किए गए प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने हेतु भी जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। इसके लिए नियमित रूप से वाहन चेकिंग अभियान भी चलाया जा रहा है। परिवहन विभाग की ओर से मोबाइल प्रदूषण व अन्य के जरिए समय-समय पर जिला मुख्यालय सहित अन्य जगहों पर प्रदूषण जांच कर ऑन द स्पॉट प्रदूषण सर्टिफिकेट निर्गत किया जा रहा है। सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने के उद्देश्य से कई जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। 17 फरवरी तक जिला पदाधिकारी के निर्देशानुसार कई विभागों के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर लोगों को सड़क सुरक्षा के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

