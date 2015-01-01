पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभियान:जिले में परिवहन विभाग चलाएगा विशेष अभियान

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी आए इसके लिए परिवहन विभाग विशेष अभियान चलाएगा। दरअसल सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने के उपाय के बारे में जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी राम बाबू ने बताया हैं कि इसके लिए विशेष अभियान चलाए जाएंगे। जिसमें स्कूली बच्चों से लेकर एनसीसी कैडेट, स्काउट गाइड काफी कारगर साबित होंगे। जिनके माध्यम से यातायात नियमों का पालन न करने वालों को फूल देकर सड़क सुरक्षा के प्रति जागरूक करने का सुखद सन्देश देना शामिल किया गया है। यातायात नियमों, यातायात संकेतक चिन्हों पर विशेषज्ञों द्वारा स्कूल कॉलेज तथा सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर व्याख्यान का आयोजन कराना, नुक्कड़ नाटक, राष्ट्रीय एवं राज्य उच्च पथों के अत्यधिक दुर्घटना वाले क्षेत्रों के आसपास के नजदीकी अस्पताल, प्राथमिक उपचार केंद्र की दूरी, एम्बुलेंस से सम्बंधित सूचनात्मक सड़क चिन्ह का अधिष्ठापन के अलावा विशेष दल द्वारा सघन जांच अभियान चलाने पर बल दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें