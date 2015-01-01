पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:एकता चौक पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण से परेशानी

भभुआ41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एकता चौक सहित सब्जी मंडी और मुख्य सड़क पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण से शहरवासी परेशान हैं। इसके अलावा जयप्रकाश चौक से लेकर पटेल चौक तक भी ठेले वालों ने अपना कब्जा जमा रखा है।जिससे लोगों का पैदल चलना भी दूभर हो गया है।

नगर परिषद द्वारा इनसे नियमित रूप से टैक्स वसूल किया जाता है। एकता चौक के अलावा सब्जी मंडी सहित मुख्य सड़क पर सब्जी के ठेले काफी मात्रा में लगाए जा रहे हैं। जिसकी वजह से जाम की स्थिति भी बनी रहती है। नगर प्रशासन द्वारा इस मामले में नियमित रूप से कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है।

जिसकी वजह से अतिक्रमणकारियों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। समय-समय पर वरीय अफसरों के आदेश पर अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए अभियान चलाया जाता है। इसके बावजूद कुछ दिनों बाद ही अतिक्रमणकारी फिर से अपना कब्जा जमा ले रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें