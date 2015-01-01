पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्वेक्षण:स्वच्छता मिशन के तहत पंचायतों में ओडीएफ प्लस के लिए शीघ्र सर्वेक्षण होगा, कचरों से बनेगा खाद

भभुआ35 मिनट पहले
  • स्वच्छता दूतों को मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन के जरिए सर्वेक्षण के लिए तैयार किया जा चुका है

खुले में शौच मुक्ति का पहला चरण पूरा हो चुका है। अब ओडीएफ के दूसरे चरण के लिए सर्वेक्षण कराई जाएगी। यह दूसरा चरण ओडीएफ प्लस के नाम से संचालित है। इसके तहत खुले में पड़े कचरे का प्रबंधन की जानी है। इसके लिए पंचायतों में शीघ्र ही सर्वेक्षण कराई जाएगी। विभागीय स्तर पर इसकी तैयारी तेजी से पूरी की जा रही है। पंचायतों में स्वच्छता दूत के जरिए सर्वेक्षण करेंगे। स्वच्छता दूतों को इसके लिए पूर्व में ही प्रशिक्षित किया जा चुका है। स्वच्छता दूत मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन के सहारे सर्वेक्षण करेंगे।

ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के अधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक ओडीएफ प्लस के तहत सर्वेक्षण शीघ्र जाएगी। इसके लिए जिले की सभी प्रखंडों में स्वच्छता दूतों को मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन की प्रशिक्षण दी जा चुकी है।दरअसल खुले में शौच मुक्त कि दूसरे चरण में कचरा प्रबंधन पर फोकस किया जाना है। शहरी क्षेत्र के अलावे ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को भी इसके लिए लक्ष्य में रखा गया। पंचायतों में स्वच्छता दूत हर गांव गांव जाकर ऐसे स्थलों का चयन करेंगे जहां कचरा फेंका जाता है। कचरा किस तरह का है। उसका प्रबंधन और निपटान किस तरह से किया जा सकता है। इस बात का भी सर्वेक्षण में जिक्र किया जाना है। जानकारों का कहना है कि खुले में शौच मुक्ति के तहत गांव से निकलने वाले हर तरह के कचरे को अलग-अलग कर इसका प्रबंधन किया जाएगा। इस से जैविक खाद बनाने की भी तैयारी है। स्वच्छता मिशन के तहत इसे भी शामिल किया गया है।

12 स्वच्छता दूत करेंगे संरक्षण : शशिकांत शर्मा
इस संदर्भ में भभुआ प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी शशिकांत शर्मा ने पूछे जाने पर कहा कि पंचायतों में स्वच्छता मिशन दूसरे चरण में चलाई जानी है। इसके तहत पंचायतों में ओडीएफ प्लस की सर्वेक्षण कराई जानी है। इसमें कचरा प्रबंधन पर फोकस किया गया है। कचरों को इकठ्‌ठा कर खाद बनाया जाएगा।

