सख्ती:नल-जल योजना के तहत पेयजल की आपूर्ति आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों तक होगी

भभुआ2 दिन पहले
  • निदेशालय ने मांगा रिपोर्ट, प्रत्येक आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में दो टैप लगाना अनिवार्य

शहरी क्षेत्र के अलावा ग्रामीण हिस्सों में भी नल जल योजना संचालित है। योजना के तहत गांव में घरों तक नल का जल पहुंचाना है। इसी नल जल योजना के तहत लगाई गई पेयजल की आपूर्ति आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में भी होगी। प्रत्येक आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में आपूर्ति पाइप के दो टैप(नल) लगाने होंगे।

इसे बाल विकास विभाग ने गंभीरता से लिया है। तथा जिन आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में नल जल की पाइप आपूर्ति नहीं हो सकी है। उसकी रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।निदेशक ने बाल विकास विभाग के जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी से 7 दिनों के भीतर रिपोर्ट मांगी है। ऐसे आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों को चिन्हित करने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है।

विभाग के अधिकारी जानकारी के मुताबिक निदेशक ने कहा है कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में अनिवार्य तौर पर पेयजल के नल लगाए जाने हैं। निदेशक ने कहा है कि ऐसे आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की सूची तैयार कर रिपोर्ट करें। जहां योजना के तहत पेयजल की आपूर्ति की टैप नहीं लगाया जा सका है।

नल जल योजना से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र को जोड़ा जाना था
पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग के दिशा निर्देश के अनुकूल पंचायती राज विभाग के तहत नल जल योजना से आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र को जोड़ा जाना था। लेकिन विभागीय अफसरों की शिथिलता के चलते आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों तक पेयजल की आपूर्ति नहीं पहुंचाई जा सकी है। अब इस पर महकमे के गंभीर होने के बाद हरकत तेज हुई है। कई आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र ऐसे हैं जहां पेयजल की उपलब्धता नहीं है।

