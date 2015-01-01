पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी:स्नातक के छात्र 15 तक इग्नू में ले सकेंगे नामांकन

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोजगार के लिए इग्नू के कोर्स फायदेमंद, संजय सिंह महिला कॉलेज के इग्नू सेंटर पर होती है पढ़ाई

स्नातक पार्ट वन में नामांकन से वंचित छात्र 15 नवंबर तक इग्नू में एडमिशन ले सकते हैं।स्नातक पार्ट वन सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन से वंचित होने वाले छात्र इग्नू में एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। नालंदा ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी के बाद इग्नू ने भी स्नातक पार्ट वन सहित अन्य कोर्स में नामांकन लेने की तिथि को बढ़ा दिया है। इच्छुक विद्यार्थी अब 15 नवंबर तक नामांकन ले सकते हैं। पहले नामांकन की तिथि 31 अक्टूबर तक निर्धारित थी। वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत विभिन्न कॉलेजों में नामांकन से वंचित विद्यार्थी इग्नू में अपना नामांकन करा सकते हैं।

दशहरा एवं चुनाव को देखते हुए इग्नू ने नामांकन की डेट बढ़ाई है। बता दे कि वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत विभिन्न कालेजों में दाखिला लेने के लिए कैमूर के हजारों छात्रों ने आवेदन किया है।सीटें कम होने की वजह से हजारों छात्रो एडमिशन नहीं हो पाया है।जिसकी वजह से स्नातक पार्ट वन में नामांकन के इच्छुक छात्र इधर उधर भटक रहे हैं। विद्यार्थियों के लिए इग्नू बेहतर प्लेटफार्म है।समय रहते विद्यार्थी अपने कैरियर को लेकर निर्णय लेंगे तो उनका एक साल बर्बाद होने से बच सकता है। बता दें की भभुआ शहर स्थित जिले के शहीद संजय सिंह कॉलेज में इग्नू के स्टडी सेंटर पर पढ़ाई होती है।

इग्नू से कर सकते हैं व्यवसायिक कोर्स
इंटर,स्नातक एवं स्नातकोत्तर के तीनों संकाय कला वाणिज्य एवं विज्ञान के अलावे इग्नू से कई व्यवसाई कोर्स भी किए जा सकते हैं।जिसमें बैचलर ऑफ लाइब्रेरी साइंस, मास्टर ऑफ लाइब्रेरी साइंस, रूरल डेवलपमेंट कोर्स, मार्केटिंग मैनेजमेंट फाइनेंसियल मैनेजमेंट,जर्नलिज्म ऑफ मास कम्युनिकेशन,डिप्लोमा इन योगा स्टडी, बीसीए, बीबीए,एमबीए, एमसीए हेल्थ इन वायर साइंस विदेशी भाषा स्कूल आफ इंडोलॉजी कृषि विज्ञान और बी एड सहित अन्य कोर्ट में विद्यार्थी दाखिला ले सकते हैं। व्यवसाई कोर्स के जरिए छात्र अपने कैरियर और सवार सकते हैं।

विभिन्न भाषाओं की भी कर सकते हैं पढ़ाई
इग्नू द्वारा इस बार बिहार के भाषाओं की पढ़ाई पर ज्यादा फोकस किया गया है।विद्यार्थी भाषाओं के पाठ्यक्रम में दाखिला लेकर अन्य भाषाओं की जानकारी हासिल कर सकते हैं। भोजपुरी,मैथिली मगही,पाली, संस्कृत और उर्दू विषयों में भी नामांकन लिया जा सकता है। रोजगार की दृष्टि से भी इग्नू से किए जाने वाले को उपयोगी साबित हो सकते हैं। जिन विद्यार्थियों का नामांकन अब तक किसी भी कॉलेज में नहीं हुआ है वह इग्नू से कोर्स कर सकते हैं।

