सुरक्षा:बाइक पर पीछे बैठने वाले भी हेलमेट का प्रयोग करें

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
प्रशासन समय-समय पर सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह चलाकर आगाह कर रही है। सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से बचने के लिए इन दिनों परिवहन विभाग की ओर से कई तरह के सलाह दिए जा रहे हैं। कारण कि गाड़ियों की बढती संख्या के कारण दुर्घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं। इसके लिए पैदल से लेकर दो पहिया और बड़े वाहनों के चालकों को विशेष ध्यान देने की ज़रुरत है।

इस दौरान पैदल चलने वाले लोगों को सलाह दिया कि सड़क पार करते समय पहले दाएं, फिर बाएं तथा फिर सामने देखकर सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए सड़क पार करें। यदि कोई तेज़ वाहन आ रहा है तो उस समय सड़क पार न करें।

जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी रामबाबू ने कहा है कि दो पहिया वाहन चालक खासकर दो पहिया वाहन चालक हमेशा सड़क की बाईं ओर और निर्धारित गति सीमा में चलाएं। चालक और पीछे बैठे सवारी भी हेलमेट का प्रयोग करना न भूलें। उसमें बैठे अन्य लोग भी इसका प्रयोग अवश्य करें।

