नीलगाय शिकार मामला:वीडियो फुटेज से संदिग्धों की शिनाख्त की जाएगी

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
नीलगाय की हत्या मामले में वन विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को घटना स्थल का जांच किया। मौके से नीलगाय की चमड़ी व अन्य अवशेष भी बरामद किया। यहां चैनपुर रेंजर अरुण प्रसाद के नेतृत्व में जांच के लिए टीम पहुची थी।रेंजर ने कहा कि अज्ञात अपराधियों के विरुद्ध वन अधिनियम के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई जा रही है। वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर अपराधियो की शिनाख्त की जाएगी। प्राथमिकी के लिए तैयारी की जा रही है। बुधवार को प्रकरण में न्यायालय में केस फाइल कर दी जाएगी।

सोमवार को रामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के सिसौड़ा व तरैथा के बधार में हथियारों से लैस यूपी के तस्करों ने नीलगाय की हत्या कर शिकार किये थे।मामले को दैनिक भास्कर ने 3 नवम्बर के अंक में प्रमुखता से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। मामला संज्ञान में आने पर मंगलवार को वन विभाग की टीम ने घटना स्थल पर पहुच मामले की जांच की।

यूपी के तस्कर इस क्षेत्र में आकर करते हैं शिकार
मामले की जांच करने गए अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दुर्गावती नदी के तिरवाहे इलाके में नीलगाय व अन्य वन्य प्राणियों का रहबेड़ है। किसानों से जानकारी मिली है कि यूपी के हथियार बन्द कुछ शिकारी सोमवार को इस इलाके में आकर नीलगाय की हत्या कर शिकार किये थे।

अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज किया जाएगा
वन विभाग के रेंजर अरुण ने बताया कि विभाग की टीम घटना स्थल पहुंचकर मामले की जाच की। जांच के दौरान घटना स्थल से नीलगाय के शरीर का चमड़ा,कान व शरीर के अन्य अवशेष बरामद किया गया है।

