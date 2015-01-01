पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:घाट से लौटने के दौरान पिकअप की छत पर सवार युवक ओवरहेड बेरियर से टकराया, मौत

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शनिवार की सुबह छठघाट से लौटने के दौरान ओवरहेड वैरियर के लोहे की पोल में टकराने से एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायल युवक को लोगो ने रेफ़रल अस्पताल लाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए डॉक्टरों ने उसे बनारस रेफर किया। बनारस जाने के क्रम में चंदौली के पास उसकी मौत हो गई।

जानकारी के मुताबिक कुदरा थाना क्षेत्र के भटवलिया गांव निवासी विजय सिंह का पुत्र राहुल कुमार सिंह उम्र करीब 15 वर्ष छठपर्व में अपने ननिहाल बन्दीपुर गांव आया था। शनिवार की सुबह महापर्व छठपूजा सम्पन्न हो जाने के बाद अकोढ़ी छठघाट से पिकअप वाहन की छत पर बैठ ननिहाल बन्दीपुर वापस रहा था।

तभी ओवरहेड वैरियर से टकरा जाने से माथा में गंभीर चोट लग गई। आसपास के लोगो ने घायल युवक को रेफ़रल अस्पताल लाया। जहां प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिये चिकित्सक में बनारस रेफर किया। बनारस जाने के क्रम में चंदौली के पास उसकी मौत हो गई।

