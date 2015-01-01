पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी:जिले के चार विस क्षेत्र का कौन होगा विधायक, आज होगा फैसला

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • चप्पे-चप्पे पर शांतिपूर्ण व पारदर्शी मतगणना के लिए जिला प्रशासन की रहेगी नजर

जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के विधायक का फैसला आज होगा। मतगणना मोहनिया स्थित कृषि बाजार समिति में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी।सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलट से प्राप्त मतों की गिनती से मतगणना शुरू होगी। उसके तुरंत बाद ईवीएम मशीन से डाले गए वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी स ह डीएम डॉ नवल किशोर चौधरी ने कहा कि मतगणना को लेकर सुरक्षा की पुख्ता व्यवस्था की गई है।पारदर्शी तरीके से मतगणना संपन्न कराने के लिए अफसरों और कर्मियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है।

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग से जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मतगणना का कार्य किया जाएगा। किसी भी प्रकार की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट सहित पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स और पुलिस के जवान तैनात किए गए हैं। बाजार समिति सहित मोहनिया साहित शहर के विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर भी मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे। वाहनों के आवागमन को लेकर भी ट्रैफिक रूट बनाया गया है। मतगणना अभिकर्ता प्रत्याशी समेत मतगणना कर्मियों को मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर लगे मेटल डिटेक्टर से होकर गुजरना पड़ेगा।

ड्यूटी में लापरवाही पर होगी कठोर कार्रवाई
पदाधिकारियों को सुबह पांच बजे से मतगणना परिसर में प्रवेश कर अपनी ड्यूटी की कमान संभालने की निर्देश दिया गया है। ड्यूटी में लापरवाही पाए जाने पर कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों 203 रामगढ़ 204 मोहनिया सुरक्षित 205 भभुआ और 206 चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना के लिए अलग-अलग हॉल निर्धारित किए गए हैं।

रामगढ़ के हॉट सीट पर सभी की नजर
अपनी जीत को लेकर सभी प्रत्याशी दावे कर रहे हैं। जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 203 रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के परिणाम पर सबकी निगाहें टिकी हुई है। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह के पुत्र सुधाकर सिंह चुनावी मैदान में है। पिछला विधानसभा चुनाव जीत चुके भाजपा के अशोक सिंह ताल ठोक रहे हैं।

शांतिपूर्ण और पारदर्शी मतगणना होगी
चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना मोहनिया स्थित कृषि बाजार समिति में कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के साथ शांतिपूर्ण और पारदर्शी ढंग से संपन्न होगी। किसी भी प्रकार का व्यवधान उत्पन्न करने वाले लोगों के विरुद्ध त्वरित कठोर कार्यवाही की जाएगी। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग से जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए मतगणना सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी।

मतगणना केंद्र पर सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध
मतगणना केंद्र पर सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा चौक चौराहों पर भी मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस बल तैनात किए गए हैं।किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए सभी तैयारियां पूरी की
गई है।मतगणना का कार्य शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न कराया जाएगा।
दिलनवाज अहमद एसपी कैमूर

पोस्टल बैलट के मतों की गिनती के बाद शुरू मतगणना

विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार 6967 लोगों ने पोस्टल बैलट के माध्यम से मतदान किया है। इसके अलावा 935 सेना के जवानों ने ई पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया है। बता दें कि जिले में कुल 11 लाख 39 हजार 873 मतदाता है जिसमें 715418 मतदाताओं ने विधानसभा चुनाव में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया है।

