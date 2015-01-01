पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:ढाई साल में ही ध्वस्त हो गया 13 लाख का जलमीनार

भगवानपुर हाटएक घंटा पहले
मोरा खास पंचायत के वार्ड दाे में पानी की टंकी ध्वस्त हाे गई। लोगों ने बताया कि सात निश्चय योजना के तहत हर घर नल का जल याेजना से निर्माण हुआ था। प्रतिनिधियों तथा संवेदक की मनमानी के चलते तय मानक पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया था। जलमीनार में 10 इंच का चैनल के स्थान पर 06/08 इंच का चैनल लगाया गया है। इसके चलते 13 लाख से अधिक रुपए से बनाया गया जलमीनार ढाई वर्ष में ही धरासाई हो गया है। वार्ड अनुश्रवण समिति के अनुरक्षक विनोद कुमार राय ने बताया कि ढाई वर्ष से 140 घरों में शुद्ध जल की आपूर्ति की जा रही थी। जलमीनार के वेल्डिंग में खराबी होने से जलमीनार टूट गया है। इसका पुनर्निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में बीडीओ डॉ. अभय कुमार ने बताया कि जेई से जांचकर रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।

