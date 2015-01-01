पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:भगवानपुर में ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइकसवार युवक की मौत, पटना से लौटते समय हुआ हादसा

भगवानपुर हाटएक घंटा पहले
घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।

हसनपुरा बाजार के पास एसएच 73 पर सोमवार की रात ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइकसवार युवक की मौत हो गई। युवक साघर गांव के चन्द्रशेखर मिश्रा का 31 वर्षीय पुत्र अमित कुमार था। जानकारी के अनुसार पटना से बाइक से घर लौटने के दौरान वह हादसे का शिकार हाे गया। दुर्घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक ट्रक लेकर फरार हो गया। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर एएसआई आफताब आलम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच अाैर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मंगलवार की सुबह उसके दरवाजे पर चाहनेवाले लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव पहुंचने पर गांव में मातम छा गया। उसकी पत्नी गुड़िया देवी, मां पूनम देवी शव से लिपट कर रोने लगी। अन्य परिजनों की चीत्कार से भी माहौल गमगीन हो गया। पड़ोस की महिलाएं उन्हें सांत्वना देने में जुटी थीं। युवक पटना के एक निजी नर्सिंग होम में काम कर परिवार चलाता था। उसके पिता खेती-बारी करते हैं। उसकी दो पुत्रियां हैं। बड़ी बेटी प्रिया(7 वर्ष) व छोटी बेटी आराध्या (5वर्ष) की है। उसकी मौत से घर का इकलौता चिराग ही बुझ गया है। दुर्घटना की खबर मिलते ही पूर्व मुखिया मनमोहन मिश्र, अंगद मिश्र, चन्दन कुमार, शिवनाथ साह, विक्रमा मिश्र, पंकज मिश्र, दिलीप दुबे, उमेश दुबे, कामेश्वर दुबे, गिन्नी साह, बच्चा राय, संजीव कुमार तिवारी सहित ग्रामीणों ने परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।

