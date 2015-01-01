पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:49 कार्टन शराब बरामद पांच के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

भगवानपुर हाट2 दिन पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के सोंधानी व ब्राहिमपुर सीमा पर पुलिस को मिली गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर एएसआई आफताब आलम ने पुलिस बल के साथ छापेमारी कर सड़क किनारे से बुधवार को 49 कार्टन अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद किया।बरामद शराब जितेंद्र कुमार साह उर्फ जीतू साह पिता स्व. विश्वनाथ साह ब्राहिमपुर, श्रीराम प्रसाद पिता वीरेंद्र प्रसाद ग्राम मिरजुमला का है। जो कि विशनपुरा में आर्केस्ट्रा संचालित करता है तथा आर्केस्ट्रा के आड़ में शराब का धंधा करता है।बरामद शराब को जीतू साह पिकअप से उतरवा कर अपने झोपड़ी के बने तहखाने में अपने तीन साथिया के रखा रहा था। जब पुलिस छापेमारी के लिए पहुची तो धंधेबाज मौके से फरार हो गए।पुलिस ने आसपास खोजबीन की तो सड़क के किनारे 26 कार्टून तथा झोपड़ी के तहखाने में 23 कार्टून अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद हुआ।जो लागभग 434 लीटर के आसपास है।जिसमे इम्पेरियल ब्लू 750 एमएल 24 बोतल,मॉक डाल 750 एमएल 24 बोतल,ऑफिसर चॉइस 180 एमएल 912 बोतल,375 एमएल 624 बोतल है।थानाध्यक्ष विपिन कुमार के बयान पर पांच के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज किया गया है।

