पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बेखाैफ अपराधी:लूटने में सफल नहीं होने पर भगवानपुर में सीएसपी संचालक को मारी गोली, घायल

भगवानपुर हाटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटनास्थल पर बाइक छोड़कर भागे, पुलिस ने जांच के बाद लिया कब्जे में

थाना क्षेत्र के कौड़िया नत्थू मोड़ के पास एसएच 73 पर मंगलवार को ग्रामीण बैंक के सीएसपी संचालक पर अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया। घायल सीएसपी संचालक कौड़िया वैश्य टोली का राधाकांत सिंह के पुत्र अखिलेश सिंह हैं। घटना शाम के करीब साढ़े पांच बजे की बताई जा रही है। उनके बांह में गोली लगने की सूचना मिल रही है। घायल सीएसपी संचालक को तत्काल इलाज के लिए बसंतपुर सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया है। बताया जाता है कि अखिलेश सिंह बसंतपुर के शांति मार्केट में सीएसपी चलाते हैं। मंगलवार की शाम वे अपना प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर बसंतपुर से घर आ रहे थे, तभी अपराधियों ने उनकी बाइक व रुपये का बैग छीनने का प्रयास किया। इसका विरोध करने पर अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर उसे घायल कर दिया तथा सीएसपी संचालक की बाइक ले भागे और अपनी बाइक छोड़ दिए। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर थानाध्यक्ष विपिन कुमार तत्काल घटनास्थल पहुंच उनकी बाइक को जब्त कर लिया।

दरौंदा में हुई मारपीट में महिला घायल

दरौंदा। थाना क्षेत्र के सिरसांव में मंगलवार को आपसी विवाद में हुए मारपीट में एक महिला घायल हो गई। घायल महिला सिरसांव निवासी मनोज प्रसाद की पत्नी कृष्णावती देवी बताया जा रहा है। जिनका इलाज दरौंदा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चल रहा है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। इस मामले में ग्रामीणों से भी पूछताछ की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें