सुविधा:किसी ने गुहार नहीं सुनी तो ग्रामीणों ने खुद बनाई पुलिया

भगवानपुर हाटएक घंटा पहले
भगवानपुर में चचरी की पुलिया से जान जोखिम में डालकर आते-जाते ग्रामीण।
  • बाढ़ में सड़क टूट जाने के कारण बड़कागांव के लोगों को आने-जाने में होती थी परेशानी

बड़कागांव पंचायत के बड़कागांव दक्षिण टोला व मुस्लिम टोला के ग्रामीण चचरी की पुलिया से आने-जाने को मजबूर हैं। 3 महीने पहले आई बाढ़ में सड़क ध्वस्त हो जाने के बाद से यहां के लोगों की मुसीबत बढ़ गई है। ग्रामीणों ने कई बार अधिकारियों और जनप्रतिनिधियों से सड़क बनाने की गुहार लगाई लेकिन किसी ने उनकी फरियाद नहीं सुनी। थक-हार कर लोगों ने खुद ही चचरी की पुलिया बनाई और दोनों गांवों के बीच आवागमन सुचारू किया। बताते हैं कि बाढ़ के बाद से दोनों टोला के बीच बाढ़ के कटाव से मुख्य सड़क बीचोंबीच कट जाने से एक टोला से दूसरा टोले का संपर्क टूट गया था। यह सड़क बड़कागांव दक्षिण टोला व हुलेसरा गांव को जोड़ती है। बाढ़ अाने के बाद से दाेनाें गांवाें के लाेगाें की परेशानी बढ़ गई थी।

गड्‌ढे भरने में किसी ने नहीं ली रुचि
स्थानीय ग्रामीण नागेंद्र लाल, मरई महतो, नरेश महतो, असरफ अली,भीम महतो, संतोष कुमार चौहान ने बताया कि बीते तीन माह होने को है लेकिन इस सड़क के बीचोबीच बने गड्ढे को भरने के लिए न तो स्थानीय प्रतिनिधियों ने रुचि दिखाई है और न ही स्थानीय प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने।

धमई नदी के पानी का था दबाव
बड़कागांव दक्षिण टोला के पास धमई नदी में आई बाढ़ के दबाव से सड़क टूट गई है। इसके बाद दोनों गांवों के ग्रामीणों ने अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधियाें से कई बार गुहार लगाई लेकिन किसी ने भी उनकी बातें नहीं सुनीं। इस बीच खासकर बीमार लोगों को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने में लोगों की हालत खराब हो जाती थी। इससे परेशान ग्रामीणों ने मिलकर बांस की चचरी की पुलिया बना ली। इसके बाद से आवागमन आसान हो गया है। पुलिया बने तीन माह हो गए हैं। बावजूद किसी अधिकारी ने ग्रामीणों की सुधि नहीं ली। अब चचरी भी खराब हो गयी है। लोग जान जोखिम में डालकर आनेजाने को मजबूर हैं।

