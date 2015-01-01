पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानि:सर्विस प्लस के सही ढंग से काम नहीं करने से आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर मात्र दो आवेदन जमा

भगवानपुर हाट44 मिनट पहले
सरकार द्वारा लोगों की सुविधा के लिए शुरू की गई सर्विस प्लस सेवा के बेहतर ढंग से काम नहीं करने के कारण आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर आवेदन जमा नहीं हो रहा है। आरटीपीएस का सर्वर सही ढंग से काम नहीं करने के कारण इसके वेबसाइट पर लॉगिन ही नहीं हो रहा है। प्रखंड के आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर भी इसी वेबसाइट के जरिए जाति, निवास,आय आदि का आवेदन लिए जा रहे हैं। इसके सही ढंग से काम नहीं करने के कारण आवेदन जमा करने के लिए लोगों को कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मंगलवार को मात्र दो आवेदन हीं जमा हो पाए। आवेदकों की सुविधा के लिए सरकार ने दस दिसम्बर से सर्विस प्लस सेवा की शुरुआत की है। इससे आवेदकों को प्रखंड कार्यालयों के चक्कर लगाने से मुक्ति मिल जाएगी। इसके द्वारा आवेदक घर बैठे ही जाति, निवास, आय व ईडब्ल्यूएस सहित छह तरह के प्रमाणपत्र बना सकेंगे। इन प्रमाणपत्रों की हार्ड कॉपी आवेदकों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए ई-मेल पर भेज दी जाएगी। लेकिन इसके बेहतर ढंग से काम नहीं करने के कारण परेशानियां हो रही हैं। प्रखंड के आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर सर्विस प्लस के द्वारा पांच दिनों करीब चालीस आवेदन हीं जमा हो पाए हैं। मंगलवार को मात्र दो आवेदन जमा होने के कारण काउंटर पर आवेदकों की लम्बी भीड़ लगी रही। आवेदन जमा करने आए नेहा कुमारी,कुसुम कुमारी, मुस्कान सिंह, मुस्कान कुमारी, सोनू कुमारी, सोनू कुमार, अभिषेक कुमार, अंकित कुमार, ओमप्रकाश कुमार, बहादुर शर्मा ने बताया कि वे लोग सुबह से हीं आवेदन जमा करने के लिए लाइन में खड़े हैं, लेकिन उनलोगों का आवेदन जमा नहीं हो पा रहा है। इस मामले में बीडीओ डॉ. अभय कुमार ने बताया कि अभी सॉफ्टवेयर का बेहतर ढंग से काम नहीं करने के कारण यह समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है।

