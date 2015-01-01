पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बारात से गहना लूटपाट के प्रयास में पिस्टल के साथ दो लुटेरे गिरफ्तार, भेजे गए जेल

भगवानपुर हाट44 मिनट पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के विलासपुर गांव में बीते रविवार की रात्रि में आई बारात से बरनेत की रस्म के समय दुल्हन के लिए लाए गए गहने को लूटपाट करने लगे जिसे देख स्थानीय लोगों ने उनका विरोध करते हुए एक लुटेरा को पकड़ लिया। अपने को घिरा देख दूसरे लुटेरे फायरिंग करते हुए जान बचाकर भाग गए। पकड़े गए लुटेरा का स्थानीय लोगों ने जमकर धुनाई कर दी गई। गश्ती को निकले थानाध्यक्ष विपिन कुमार को सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंच गए। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों की धुनाई से घायल लुटेरा सहाजितपुर थाना क्षेत्र के पिपरा गांव के लड्डू सिंह को तत्काल गिरफ्तार कर तलाशी लिया तो उसके पास से एक देशी लोडेड पिस्टल व दो मोबाइल बरामद हुआ।गिरफ्तार लुटेरे के निशानदेही पर फरार हुए तीन लुटेरों में से एक सहाजितपुर थाना क्षेत्र पंचमहला के कुणाल ओझा को पुलिस ने उसके घर पर छापेमारी कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। फरार अन्य दो लुटेरों सहाजितपुर थाना क्षेत्र के पिपरा गांव के रजनीश सिंह व हाफिजपुर गांव के नीतीश राय की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। बारात सारण जिला के सहाजितपुर थाना क्षेत्र के विलासपुर गांव के गणेश साह के यहां आई थी। इसे लेकर थानाध्यक्ष के बयान पर लड्डू सिंह, कुणाल ओझा, रजनीश सिंह व नीतीश राय के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। गिरफ्तार दोनों युवकों लड्डू व कुणाल को मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया गया।

