मताधिकार का प्रयोग:भगवानपुर में 54 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने किया अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग

भगवानपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के बीच चुनाव का दूसरे चरण का मतदान शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हो गया। करीब 54 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। मतदान के लिए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह छह बजे से ही मतदाताओं की भीड़ लगी रही। कई मतदान केंद्रों पर इवीएम मशीन खराब हो जाने के कारण मतदान विलंब से शुरू हुआ। मध्य विद्यालय उर्दू बिहारी मतदान केंद्र संख्या 270 पर ईवीएम मशीन खराब होने के कारण करीब एक घंटे विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ। इसी प्रकार संस्कृत विद्यालय भगवानपुर आदि मतदान केंद्रों पर भी ईवीएम मशीन खराब होने के कारण करीब एक घंटा विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ। ज्ञात हो कि लालगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत भगवानपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र में करीब एक लाख 44 हजार मतदाता हैं।

