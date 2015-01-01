पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:भगवानपुर बीईओ ने बाल पंजी को अद्यतन करने का दिया निर्देश, 12 नवंबर तक जमा करना होगा

भगवानपुर4 घंटे पहले
बीआरसी भगवानपुर में शुक्रवार को प्रखंड के सभी बीआरपी व सीआरसीसी की बैठक बीईओ मंजू कुमारी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बीईओ ने प्रखंड के सभी स्कूलों में वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में 30 सितंबर की तिथि को आधार मानकर बाल पंजी को अद्यतन कराने का निर्देश सभी सीआरसीसी को दिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि बाल पंजी में 6-14 आयु वर्ग के बच्चों की कुल संख्या, नामांकित बच्चों की संख्या, अनामांकित बच्चों की संख्या व विशेष आवश्यकता वाले बच्चों की जानकारी प्राप्त कर विहित प्रपत्र में 12 नवंबर तक बीआरसी में जमा कर दें।निष्ठा प्रशिक्षण से संबंधित प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों की प्रगति प्रतिवेदन जमा करने, पुस्तक क्रय की स्थिति, पिछले छः माह का अनुश्रवण प्रतिवेदन बीआरपी व सीआरसीसी को जमा करने, सीआरसी, पुस्तक, छात्रवृति व अन्य लंबित उपयोगिता जमा करने, दिव्यांग बच्चों का नया नामांकन संबंधी प्रतिवेदन जमा करने संबंधी मुद्दों पर बीईओ द्वारा निर्देश दिया गया।

बीईओ ने निष्ठा प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने वाले सभी प्रशिक्षुओं का प्रत्येक पाक्षिक में प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट बीआरसी में विहित प्रपत्र में जमा करने का निदेश दिया गया। मौके पर रोकड़पाल देवराज कुंदन, बीआरपी राम शंकर राय, सीआरसीसी अमित कुमार, राजेश कुमार, विजय कुमार राय, राम इकवाल सिंह, विजय शंकर प्रसाद, रंजीत कुमार, समावेशी शिक्षा के बीआरपी कमल कुमार मौर्य आदि मौजूद थे।

