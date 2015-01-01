पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पत्नी गंभीर:सड़क दुर्घटना में पति की मौत, पत्नी गंभीर

भगवानपुर4 घंटे पहले
एनएच 22 पर भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के वारीसपुर गांव के समीप एक कार की ठोकर से बाइक सवार पति की मौत हो गई जबकि पत्नी घायल हो गई। मृतक मुकुल पांडे लालगंज थाना क्षेत्र के लखनसैरा गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय बच्चु पांडे का पुत्र बताया गया है। घटना के विरोध में आक्रोशित लोगों ने एनएच जाम कर दिया। जिससे सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय थानाध्यक्ष चंद्र भूषण शुक्ला अपने दल बल के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंच घटना की विस्तृत जानकारी लिया एवं आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा बुझाकर यातायात सुचारु करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन लोग मृतक के परिजन को चार लाख रुपए मुआवजा की मांग कर रहे थे। थानाध्यक्ष ने घटना की सूचना सीओ नंद किशोर प्रसाद निराला ने दिया।

सूचना मिलते ही सीओ घटना स्थल पर पहुंच मृतक के परिजन को चार लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने का आश्वासन दिया तब जाकर यातायात शुरू हुआ। उसके बाद पुलिस शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर भेज दिया। दुर्घटना में घायल पत्नी रिंकू देवी का इलाज सीएचसी भगवानपुर में चल रहा है। घटना के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक बाइक से अपनी पत्नी के साथ छठ का प्रसाद लेने ससुराल वारिसपुर गांव निवासी उपेंद्र सिंह के यहां जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान वारिसपुर गांव के समीप मुजफ्फरपुर से हाजीपुर की ओर जा रहे कार से जोरदार ठोकर लग गया।

जिससे बाइक सवार पति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए जबकि पत्नी जख्मी हो गई। आनन-फानन में ससुराल के लोगों ने गंभीर रूप से घायल मुकुल पांडे को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर ले गए जहां डाक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। मौत की खबर सुनते लोग आक्रोशित हो गए और शव आते ही शव को घटना स्थल पर रखकर यातायात ठप कर दिया। इस दौरान मृतक के परिजन शव के पास पहुंच गए। सभी का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल था। मृतक के दो छोटे छोटे बच्चे है। मृतक ही परिवार का भरण-पोषण का एक मात्र सहारा था।

