पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:भगवानपुर में हाइवा चालक को मारपीट कर लूटे 45 हजार रुपए

भगवानपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्काॅर्पियोसवार अपराधियों ने सोने का लॉकेट भी छीना

भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के हाजीपुर- मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच 22 स्थित भगवानपुर गोढ़िया पुल के निकट मंगलवार की देर रात स्काॅर्पियो सवार अपराधियों ने एक हाइवा चालक से 45 हजार रुपए की लूट कर ली। इस संबंध में मुजफ्फरपुर जिलांतर्गत अहियापुर गांव निवासी हाइवा चालक लालू सहनी ने अज्ञात अपराधियों के खिलाफ भगवानपुर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में चालक ने पुलिस को बताया है कि वह पिछले मंगलवार की देर रात मुजफ्फरपुर से हाइवा लेकर कोइलवर जा रहा था।

तभी हाजीपुर -मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच-22 स्थित फकूली चौक से एक स्कार्पियो से कुछ अपराधी पीछा करने लगें। गोरौल पहुंचने पर स्कार्पियो सवार उसके हाइवा को ओवरटेक कर गोढ़िया पुल के निकट रोक लिया और मारपीट कर हाइवा से नीचे उतार दिया। जिसके बाद अपराधियों ने हाइवा के अंदर जाकर डिक्की से 45हजार रुपया के अलावे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस आदि निकाल लिए। इस दौरान अपराधियों ने उसके साथ मारपीट करते हुए गले से सोने का हनुमान जी का लॉकेट छीन लिया। प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के बाद भगवानपुर थानाध्यक्ष चंद्र भूषण शुक्ला ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें