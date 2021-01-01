पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच जारी:भगवानपुर के सेवानिवृत्त फौजी का गोरौल में संदिग्ध अवस्था में शव बरामद, जांच जारी

भगवानपुर30 मिनट पहले
भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के प्रतापटांड शेरपुर टोला निवासी भूपनारायण सिंह के पुत्र सेवा निवृत्त उमेश सिंह का गोरौल थाना क्षेत्र के पीरापुर बभनटोली में संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत हो गई। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मृतक उमेश सिंह गुरुवार की शाम करीब सात बजे अपने घर से बाइक से पिरापुर बभनटोली के लिए निकले थे। लेकिन देर रात तक घर नहीं लौटे। शुक्रवार की सुबह सूचना मिली की उक्त स्थान पर सड़क किनारे तम्बाकू के खेत में उनका शव पड़ा है। शव बरामद की सूचना मिलते ही परिजनों के साथ काफी संख्या में लोग घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गए। परिजन हत्या का आशंका जता रहे है। इस बीच गौरौल पुलिस भी घटना स्थल पर पहुंच मामले की छानबीन कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर भेज दिया।

छह साल पहले हुए थे सेवानिवृत
मृतक उमेश सिंह छह साल पूर्व सेवा निवृत हुए थे। वे भारतीय सेना में आर्मी सप्लाई कोर में ड्राइवर के पद से सेवानिवृत्त हुए थे। पत्नी की मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं रहने के कारण घर पर ही रहकर खेती करते थे। मृतक तीन भाईयों में सबसे छोटा थे। मृतक के दो छोटे-छोटे पुत्र है। मौत से परिजनों में कोहराम मचा है एवं गांव में मातम पसरा है। मृतक के पिता भी हवलदार पद से सेवानिवृत्त हुए थे।

