हादसा:खेत जोतने के दौरान ट्रैक्टर से किसान की मौत, हंगामा

भगवानपुरएक घंटा पहले
भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के चंदौर गांव में सोमवार को ट्रैक्टर से खेत जुताई के क्रम में उसमें लगे रोटा वेटर में फंस जाने के कारण एक किसान की मौत कट कर हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार चंदौर निवासी स्व. बुधन सहनी के 75 वर्षीय पुत्र नाथो सहनी सोमवार की सुबह लगभग 7 बजे ट्रैक्टर से रबी फसल की बुआई के लिए खेत की जुताई कराने गांव स्थित डोभी बहियार गये थे। जुताई के क्रम में उनका पैर रोटावेटर में फंस कर बुरी तरह कट गया। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक को 4 पुत्र व एक पुत्री है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। इस घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने चंदौर गांव में भगवानपुर-कादराबाद पथ को लगभग 2 घंटे तक जाम कर दिया। सूचना पाकर थानाध्यक्ष दीपक कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर सड़क जाम हटवाया। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शिवप्रकाश गरीब दास, पूर्व प्रमुख कृष्ण कुमार राय,स्थानीय जदयू नेता गंगा प्रसाद राय,रामपुकार चौरसिया,पैक्स अध्यक्ष गौरीशंकर राय,सरपंच कैलाश ताँती आदि ने आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा बुझाकर जाम हटवाने में सहयोग किया। पुलिस ने शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल बेगूसराय भेज दिया।थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पीड़ित परिवार की ओर से कोई आवेदन नहीं दिया गया है। आवेदन मिलने के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

