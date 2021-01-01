पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरा में ऑटो पलटा, 9 घायल:रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के पास बेलगाम कार ने बक्सर जा रहे टेम्पो को मारी टक्कर, घायलों में 2 की हालत गंभीर

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना बेहरा गांव स्थित आरा-सासाराम रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज के पास की है
  • सभी घायल बक्सर के मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के नदाव गांव निवासी हैं

आरा में मंगलवार की शाम कार की टक्कर से यात्री सवार ऑटो पलट गया। इसमें ऑटो पर सवार 9 लोग जख्मी हो गए। सभी घायल बक्सर के मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के नदाव गांव निवासी हैं। घटना उदवंतनगर थाना क्षेत्र के बेहरा गांव स्थित आरा- मोहनियां रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के पास की है। घटना के बाद सड़क पर आवागमन बाधित हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने घायलों को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। इनमें से 2 की हालत गंभीर है। दोनों को PMCH पटना रेफर कर दिया गया।

इधर, सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर सड़क से हटवाया। पलटी हुई ऑटो को जब्त कर थाने ले गई। पुलिस के अनुसार कार और ऑट के बीच टक्कर हुई, जिसमें 9 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। कार की तलाश की जा रही है।

घायलों में बक्सर के नदाव गांव निवासी टुनटुन चौहान, सुनील चौहान, भीम चौहान, केदार चौहान, धनेश चौहान, राजवंश चौहान, उपेंद्र राम, शुकर कुमार और बूटन चौहान शामिल हैं। घायल केदार चौहान ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह गांव के साथियों के साथ ऑटो रिजर्व कर मजदूरी करने उदवंतनगर थाना क्षेत्र के कसाप गांव गया था। काम खत्म होने के बाद सभी लोग उसी ऑटो घर लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान बेहरा ओवरब्रिज के पास विपरीत दिशा से आ रही तेज कार ने ऑटो में मार दी, जिससे ऑटो पलट गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। डॉ.शैलेंद्र कुमार के अनुसार टुनटुन चौहान और सुनील चौहान की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने प्राचीर पर खालसा पंथ का झंडा लगाया, ऐसी ही हिंसा 20 दिन पहले अमेरिका में हुई थी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser