बाइक पर साड़ी में रहें संभलकर:आरा में बाइक पर बैठी महिला की साड़ी चेन में ऐसी फंसी कि पटका गई सड़क पर, चली गई जान

आरा34 मिनट पहले
घटना के बाद रोत-बिलखते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटना के बाद रोत-बिलखते परिजन।
  • घटना बिहिया थाना क्षेत्र के भड़सरा गांव में हुई।

बाइक पर जा रहीं हैं तो साड़ी या दुपट्‌टे का सिरा संभाल कर रखें। बाइक के पहिए के संपर्क में साड़ी या दुपट्‌टा न आए, इसका हमेशा ध्यान रखें। वरना, जरा सी लापरवाही आपकी जान ले सकती है। ऐसी ही घटना मंगलवार सुबह भोजपुर (आरा) के बिहिया थाना क्षेत्र के भड़सरा गांव में हुई। बाइक के पीछे बैठी महिला की साड़ी बाइक की चेन में ऐसी फंसी कि वह सड़क पर सिर के बल गिर गईं। बुरी तरह घायल होने के कारण उनकी मौत हो गई।

मृतका जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के ज्ञानपुरा गांव निवासी नंदजी सिंह की 46 वर्षीया पत्नी ज्ञानती देवी थीं। परिजनों के अनुसार ज्ञानती देवी आज सुबह अपने भतीजे मुन्ना के साथ बाइक से बिहिया दवाई लेने गई थीं। जब वह वापस अपने भतीजे के साथ बाइक से घर लौट रही थी, तभी भड़सरा गांव के समीप उनकी साड़ी बाइक के चक्के में फंस गई। इससे वह असंतुलित होकर बाइक से गिर पड़ी और गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। इसके बाद उन्हें इलाज के लिए बिहिया PHC ले जाया गया।

महिला की गंभीर हालत देखते हुए उन्हें आरा सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। उन्हें सदर अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा था लेकिन उन्होंने रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद परिजन अपनी स्वेच्छा से शव का बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराए ही वापस गांव ले गए। घटना के बाद मृतका के घर में कोहराम मच गया है। हादसे के बाद मृतका के परिवार के सभी सदस्यों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था।

केंद्र सरकार ने केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन नियमों में संशोधन किया है जिससे सभी बाइचालकों के लिए ' साड़ी गार्ड ' के रूप में रियर व्हील पर सुरक्षात्मक उपकरणों के साथ हैंडहोल्ड और फुटरेस्ट की व्यवस्था कराना अनिवार्य हो गया है। सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के लिए सुरक्षात्मक उपकरणों के अलावा बाइक निर्माताओं को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वे पीछे के आधे वाहन को कवर करें ताकि किसी व्यक्ति का दुपट्टा या साड़ी उनमें न उलझ जाए। इसके बावजूद ऐसा नहीं किया जाता है जिससे इस तरह की दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती हैं।

