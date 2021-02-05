पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेप कर 8 साल की बच्ची को मार डाला:भोजपुर में 2 बच्चे के बाप ने मौसेरी बहन का रेप किया, फिर ब्लेड से गला काट खेत में फेंका

भोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बहला-फुसला कर शाम में ले गया, सुबह मिली लहूलुहान लाश

8 साल की बच्ची। मौसी की बेटी। रिश्ते में बहन। तीन-तीन कारण थे बख्श देने के। लेकिन, हैवान नहीं रुका। भोजपुर के बिहियां में 8 साल की मौसेरी बहन का न केवल रेप किया, बल्कि अपराध छिपाने के लिए ब्लेड से उसका गला काट डाला। दुष्कर्मी-हत्यारे ने बच्ची के शव को बगही गांव के खेत में ही फेंक दिया। शुक्रवार सुबह लाश मिलने और मौसेरे भाई मो. इरशाद की संलिप्तता सामने आने के बाद गांव वालों ने उसे खूब पीटा और फिर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

दुष्कर्मी इरशाद।
दुष्कर्मी इरशाद।

शाम में फुसलाकर ले गया था इरशाद
गुरुवार की शाम मो. इरशाद अपनी मौसेरी बहन को बात-बात में बहलाते हुए अपने साथ ले गया था। देर रात तक वह नहीं लौटी तो परिजनों ने खोजबीन शुरू की। रातभर न तो लड़की मिली और न ही इरशाद। बाद में इरशाद मिल गया, लेकिन लड़की नहीं मिली। शुक्रवार सुबह जब बच्ची की लाश मिली तो परिजनों ने बताया कि मौसेरा भाई मो. इरशाद ही गुरुवार शाम उसे ले गया था। इसके बाद गांव वालों ने उसे जमकर पीटा। इरशाद ने गांव वालों के सामने ही रेप और मर्डर की जानकारी दी।
रेप के बाद पहचान छिपाने के लिए मार डाला
इरशाद ने गांव वालों की पिटाई के बाद इस घटना के बारे में बताया। उसने बताया कि कैसे वह अपनी मौसेरी बहन को कहां लेकर गया। रेप के बाद जब वह दर्द से कराहती हुई बेहोश हो गई तो पकड़े जाने के डर से उसने ब्लेड से गरदन काट बच्ची की हत्या कर दी। हत्या कर लाश कहां फेंकी, यह भी उसने बता दिया। गांव वालों ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई की और फिर पुलिस को सुपुर्द कर दिया।
दो बच्चों का बाप है रेप और हत्या का आरोपी
SP हरकिशोर राय ने बताया कि बिहियां के बगही गांव में रेप-हत्या के आरोपी मो. इरशाद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। वह 2 बच्चों का बाप है। वह अपने रिश्तेदार के घर में रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड77-2 (32.3)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंRBI ने रेपो रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया, GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें