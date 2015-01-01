पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छीनी राइफल:बदमाशों ने पूर्व मुखिया को मारपीट कर छीनी राइफल

भोरे3 घंटे पहले
भोरे थाना क्षेत्र के मोतीपुर निजामत गांव में बदमाशों ने डोमनपुर पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया को मारपीट कर उनकी लाइसेंसी राइफल छीन ली। इस दौरान अपराधियों द्वारा फायरिंग भी की गई। राइफल छीनने वाले बदमाश पहले से ही पूर्व मुखिया के परिवार का पीछा कर रहे थे, जो पीछा करते-करते उनके दरवाजे तक जा पहुंचे थे।बाद में अपराधियों का पीछा कर रहे पूर्व मुखिया पर धोबहा घाट के पास फायरिंग कर उनकी राइफल छीन ली।वहीं सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मामले की जांच की। बताया जाता है कि डोमनपुर पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया और मोतीपुर निजामत गांव निवासी कमलेश सिंह की पुत्री रिंकी सिंह परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ अपनी कार से यूपी के देवरिया जिले के लार रोड के पास गई थी।

