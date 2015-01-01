पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:हत्या; भोरे में चिकेन दुकानदार की गोली मारकर हत्या, चंवर किनारे से मिला शव

भोरे2 घंटे पहले
  • अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने की सड़क जाम
  • घटनास्थल से दुकानदार की बाइक और पैसे बरामद, गायब मिला मोबाइल

भोरे में एक चिकेन दुकानदार को अगवा कर उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। दुकानदार को प्वाइंट ब्लैंक रेंज से गोली मारी गई है।हत्या करने के बाद शव को चवर में फेंक दिया गया। घटना स्थल से पुलिस को उसकी बाइक और रुपया बरामद हुआ है।जबकि हत्या के बाद से मोबाइल गायब है।

हत्या की खबर मिलते ही लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और भोरे - कटेया मुख्य मार्ग को जाम कर हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। ग्रामीणों को काफी समझाने के बाद पुलिस ने सड़क जाम को हटवाया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गोपालगंज में भेज दिया। अफजल ने पत्नी को बताया कि वह भोरे में एक पार्टी में शामिल होने के बाद ही घर आयेगा। उसके बाद से उसका मोबाइल फोन स्विच ऑफ हो गया। देर रात तक जब वह घर वापस नहीं आया, तो परिजन आशंकित हो गये. इधर, मंगलवार की सुबह भोरे - कटेया मुख्य मार्ग के समीप बड़हरा की ओर जाने वाली सड़क के किनारे से उसका शव बरामद हुआ।

हत्या की वजह को खंगाल रही है पुलिस
इस घटना के बाद हथुआ एसडीपीओ के नेतृत्व में अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।अभी तक घटना के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। बताया जाता है कि थाना क्षेत्र के कोरेया गांव निवासी हाफिज अंसारी का 36 वर्षीय पुत्र अफजल अंसारी भोरे के वायरलेस मोड़ पर मीट का कारोबार करता था।रोज की तरह सोमवार को भी उसने देर शाम अपनी दुकान बंद की और घर जाने के लिये निकला।इसी बीच उसकी पत्नी कमरून नेशा का फोन उसके मोबाइल पर आया और उसने उसके घर आने की जानकारी ली।

पुलिस ने घटना में शामिल बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के 48 घंटे का दिया समय
पुलिस से 48 घंटे के अंदर हत्याकांड के खुलासे का लिखित आश्वासन लिया। उसके बाद जाम हटाया। बाद में पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिये गोपालगंज भेज दिया।पुलिस को शक है कि अफजल की हत्या अवैध संबंध के कारण की गयी है। फिलहाल पुलिस घटना के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं कर रही है।वहीं हथुआ एसडीपीओ नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 48 घंटे के अंदर इस हत्याकांड का खुलासा कर लिया जायेगा।
पुलिस के जेहन में दौड़ रहे सवाल जो हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझाने में होंगे अहम
पुलिस ने बताया कि हत्या का अभी तक कोई कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। ऐसे में कई बिंदुओं पर जांच की जा रही है।

  • दुकानदार को प्वाइंट ब्लैंक रेंज से गोली मारी गई है।ऐसा तभी होता है जब हत्यारे जानते हो।
  • लूट का कोई एंगल नहीं है। क्योंकि घटना स्थल से बाइक और रुपया बरामद हुआ है।
  • भोरे में पार्टी करने की बात कहना,इसका मतलब की पहले से प्लानिंग हुई है।
  • हत्या में एक से ज्यादा लोग शामिल है।
  • नशे की हालत में उसकी हत्या तो नहीं की गई है।
