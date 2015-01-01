पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:स्कॉर्पियो ने सड़क किनारे खड़े पांच लोगों को रौंदा, एक की मौत, 4 जख्मी

भोरे
  • कुकुरभूका के समीप हुआ हादसा,घटना के बाद चालक वाहन सहित हुआ फरार

तेज रफ्तार का कहर गोपालगंज के भोरे में देखने को मिला। तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो ने सड़क किनारे बात कर रहे पांच लोगों को रौंद डाला। जिसमें एक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि चार लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए।हादसे के बाद मुख्य मार्ग पर अफरा तफरी मच गई। घायलों में दो की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

सड़क किनारे बात कर रहे पांच लोगों को बेकाबू स्कॉर्पियो ने रौंद डाला।हादसा भोरे थाना क्षेत्र के कुकुरभूका गांव के समीप घटित हुई। हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई।जबकि चार लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। घायलों में दो की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।जिनको बेहतर इलाज के लिए गोरखपुर रेफर किया गया है।सभी घायल और मृतक फुलवरिया के रहने वाले है।घटना के बाद चालक वाहन सहित भागने में सफल रहा। पुलिस ने चालक पर लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने का मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

बात करने के लिए रुके थे सभी लोग, इसी दौरान हो गया हादसा

बताया जाता है कि गुरुवार की देर शाम फुलवरिया थाना क्षेत्र के सिंहपुर गांव निवासी अजय कुमार अपने ही गांव के हरेंद्र कुमार सिंह के साथ देवरिया से वापस लौट रहा था। इसी बीच भोरे थाना क्षेत्र के कुकुरभूका गांव के पास स्थित पुल के समीप उसी गांव के धर्मेंद्र शर्मा दो अन्य व्यक्तियों के साथ खड़े होकर बात कर रहे थे।इसे देख अजय कुमार वहां रुका और बात करने लगा।

इनकी हुई मौत ,ये लोग हुए जख्मी
इस हादसे में अजय कुमार की मौत हो गई। जबकि हरेंद्र कुमार सिंह और धर्मेंद्र शर्मा को इलाज के लिए गोरखपुर रेफर किया गया। जहां दोनों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।वहीं पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।

मौत से घर में मचा कोहराम
फुलवरिया के थाना क्षेत्र के सिंहपुर गांव निवासी अजय कुमार की भोरे में हुए सड़क हादसे में हुई मौत के बाद जैसे ही इसकी खबर उसके परिजनों को लगी कि परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। वहीं पोस्टमार्टम से उसका शव वापस लौट कर गांव पहुंचा।

