गिरफ्तारी:प्रत्याशी के घर के पास घूम रहा संदिग्ध युवक हिरासत में

भोरे2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

रालोसपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रही सुनीता कुशवाहा और कोल्ड स्टोरेज के मालिक हरिनारायण सिंह के घर के पास संदिग्ध अवस्था में घूम रहे एक युवक को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है। जिसके विरुद्ध सीआरपीसी की धारा 109 के तहत कार्रवाई की गयी है और उसे हथुआ स्थित एसडीओ कोर्ट भेज दिया गया। बताया जाता है कि भोरे के उद्यमी रामाश्रय सिंह की पत्नी सुनीता सिंह कुशवाहा कुचायकोट विधानसभा क्षेत्र से रालोसपा की उम्मीदवार हैं। जिनके खजुरहां में स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के आवास के पास सोमवार को एक युवक संदिग्ध अवस्था में घूम रहा था। जिसकी गतिविधि पर शक होने पर स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे पकड़ लिया और पुलिस के हवाले कर लिया।

पकड़े गए युवक की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के कोरेया गांव निवासी पवन राय के रूप में की गयी है।मामले को लेकर कोल्ड स्टोर के मालिक हरिनारायण सिंह स्थानीय थाने में एक सनहा दर्ज कराया है।जिसमें उन्होंने आशंका जताई है कि पवन राय उनके परिवार के साथ कोई अनहोनी घटना को अंजाम दे सकता है। उसके साथ पांच और लोग थे, जो भाग निकले। वहीं दूसरी तरफ पुलिस ने मामले में सीआरपीसी की धारा 109 के तहत कार्रवाई करते हुए पवन राय को हथुआ स्थित एसडीओ कोर्ट में पेश किया। थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया युवक पवन राय भोरे के एक व्यवसायी से रंगदारी मांगने के मामले अभी हाल ही में जेल से छूट कर आया है।

