चोरी:श्री रामजानकी मंदिर का ताला काटकर चोरों ने अष्टधातु की पांच मूर्तियां चुराईं ,लाखों में कीमत

भोरे2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ताला टूटा देख ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को दी सूचना, पुजारी ने भोग लगाकर बंद किए थे मंदिर के पट

चोरों ने बीती रात श्री राम जानकी मंदिर का ताला तोड़कर राम, सीता और लक्ष्मण समेत दो कीमती मूर्तियों की चोरी कर ली। घटना भोरे थाना क्षेत्र के लामीचौर मठ की है।सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। चोरी गई सभी मूर्तियां अष्टधातु और कीमती पत्थरों से बनी थी। मूर्ति चोरी होने के बाद श्रद्धालुओं के बीच हड़कंप मच गया। बता दें कि लामीचौर पुरानी बाजार में श्रीराम जानकी शिव मंदिर है। जिसमें राम, सीता, लक्ष्मण की अष्टधातु से बनी मूर्तियां स्थापित थी।

इसके अलावे ठाकुर जी और कामदेव की मूर्तियां कीमती पत्थरों से बनी थी।मंदिर की पुजारी कालिंदी देवी पूजा अर्चना करने के बाद मंदिर का मुख्य द्वार बंद कर सोने चली गयी थी। इसी दौरान कुछ अज्ञात चोरों ने मुख्य द्वार पर लगे ताले को काटकर उसमें रखी मूर्तियां गायब कर दी। मंदिर खुलने के बाद पूजा अर्चना करने आये श्रद्धालुओं की नजर जब मंदिर से गायब मूर्तियों पर पड़ी, तो उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी मंदिर के पुजारी कालिंदी देवी को दी। पहले भी चोरों के निशाने पर रहे है मठ मूर्ति चोरी की घटना कोई नई नहीं है।इसके पहले भी जिले के अलग अलग जगहों से कीमती मूर्तियों की चोरी हो चुकी है।थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि प्राचीन श्रीराम जानकी शिव मंदिर से पांच मूर्तियों की चोरी की गयी है।चोरों का पता लगाया जा रहा है। शीघ्र ही मामले का खुलासा कर लिया जाएगा।

