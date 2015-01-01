पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राशन से वंचित उपभोक्ता:बिदुपुर प्रखंड में 724 उपभोक्ता को नहीं मिला अक्टूबर माह का खाद्यान

बिदुपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बताया- गैर जिम्मेदाराना कार्यप्रणाली के कारण वंचित हो गए हैं लाभुक

बिदुपुर प्रखंड के 724 उपभोक्ता माह अक्टूबर के राशन से वंचित हो गए। इन उपभोक्ताओं की माने तो विभाग की सुस्ती ने उनके मुंह का निवाला छीन लिया। जिससे कई लोगों के चूल्हे जलने पर सामत आ गई है। डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत विभाग के एईपीडीएस और अनाज उठाव में विभागीय अधिकारी द्वारा तालमेल नहीं मिलाने के कारण बिदुपुर के सैकड़ों उपभोक्ता अनाज उठाने से वंचित रह गए।

मालूम हो कि प्रत्येक माह के 20 तारीक तक उस माह का अनाज का उठाव कर डोर स्टेप डिलेवरी के माध्यम से डीलर को हर हालत में मुहैया करा देना है। ताकि समय से उपभोक्ताओं के बीच अनाज का वितरण हो सके और 20 से 30 तारीक तक डीलरों को हर हालत में उपभोक्ताओं के बीच अनाज का वितरण कर देना है।

बीते अक्टूबर माह में 20 के बदले 25 तारीक को डीलरों को अनाज मुहैया कराया गया और आश्चर्य तो यह है कि विभाग ने 26 तारीक को ही माह अक्टूबर के अनाज वितरण करने पर एईपीडीएस के नेट पर बंद कर पुनः 27 तारीक से नवंबर माह का वितरण खोल कर चालू कर दिया गया। इन डीलरों को नवंबर माह का अनाज भी उठाव नहीं हुआ है। नतीजतन बाजितपुर सैदात के डीलर अदालत पंडित के 193 कार्डधारी, चेचर गोकुलपुर के डीलर शत्रुघ्न राम के 164 कार्डधारी और जुड़ावनपुर के डीलर शिवचंद्र राय के 367 कार्डधारी अनाज पाने से वंचित रह गए।

कोविड 19 को लेकर उत्पन्न आर्थिक संकट में स्पोर्ट के लिए प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भले ही डीलर तक गरीबों को अनाज पहुंचा दिया हो, लेकिन विभाग के गैर जिम्मेदाराना रवैये से बिदुपुर प्रखंड के 724 घरों के चूल्हे ठंडे पड़ गए और वे भुखमरी के शिकार हैं। इन गरीबों के थाली से रोटी चावल नदारद करने वाले महकमा इसकी जिम्मेदारी लेने को भी तैयार नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें