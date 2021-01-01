पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:16 नकलची निष्कासित, नकल कराना गुरुजी को पड़ा महंगा, पुलिस ने ले लिया हिरासत में

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • 502 रहे गैरहाजिर, पहली पाली में 15 और दूसरी पाली में 1 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित
  • पहली पाली में 15 और दूसरी पाली में 1 परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया, 11 छात्राएं शामिल

इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा नकल रोकने को लेकर दिये गये दिशा निर्देश फेल दिखे। बोर्ड ने कहा था कि इस बार गेट पर ही सख्ती से तलाशी ली जायेगी। एक भी चिट पुर्जा अंदर जाने नहीं दिया जायेगा। दूसरों के बदले परीक्षा देने से रोकने के लिए परीक्षार्थियों का मिलान एडमिटकार्ड पर लगे फोटो से करने के बाद ही उसे अंदर जाने की अनुमति मिलेगी। बावजूद इसके मंगलवार को निर्देश पर अमल होता नहीं दिखा। अलग-अलग परीक्षा केन्द्रों से 16 नकलची परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित किया गया। पहली पाली में 15 और दूसरी पाली में 1 परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया। निष्कासित होने वालों में 11 छात्रा शामिल है। डीएम योगेन्द्र सिंह ने आशा मेमोरियल स्कूल कचहरी रोड, एसएस बालिका उच्च विद्यालय, गुरूकुल विद्यापीठ पटेल नगर और संत जोसेफ एकेडमी खंदकपर परीक्षा केन्द्र का निरीक्षण किया। आशा मेमोरियल स्कूल परीक्षा केन्द्र पर शिक्षक को परीक्षा में परीक्षार्थी को गलत तरीके से सहयोग करना महंगा पड़ा। डीएम ने शिक्षक बालदेव प्रसाद को नकल कराने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्हें हिरासत में लिया गया। हालांकि बाद में डीईओ की पहल पर दो हजार जुर्माना देने के बाद छोड़ दिया गया।

किस सेंटर से कितने परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित: किसान कालेज 2, आदर्श उच्च विद्यालय 1, गुरूकुल विद्यापीठ 2, आशा मेमोरियल स्कूल 2, आरबी हाईस्कूल हिलसा 8, आरडीएच प्लस-2 स्कूल राजगीर 1

गैरहाजिर रहे 502 परीक्षार्थी
परीक्षा के दोनों पालियों को मिलाकर 39445 परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा में शामिल होना था। 38943 परीक्षार्थी ही परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। 502 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा नहीं दी। पहली पाली से 276 और दूसरी पाली से 226 अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में 25256 में से 24980 परीक्षार्थी ही परीक्षा में शामिल हुए।

पर्चा लीक होने की अफवाह
परीक्षा शुरू होने से पहले ही पर्चा लीक होने व आंसरशीट वायरल होने की अफवाह भी फैल गयी। जिसके बाद अभिभावक केन्द्र के अंदर जा रहे परीक्षार्थियों को ए बी और सी उत्तर बताने लगे। शहर के कई परीक्षा केन्द्रों के बाहर धारा 144 लगा रहने के बावजूद अभिभावकों की भीड़ लगी रही।

कालेज कर्मियों ने किया विरोध
परीक्षा के पहले दिन अल्लामा इकबाल कालेज सेंटर पर परीक्षा संचालन की व्यवस्थित व्यवस्था नहीं रहने और स्टॉफ व वीक्षक के पास पहचान पत्र नहीं पाये जाने के कारण डीएम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए केन्द्राधीक्षक को बदलने का निर्देश डीईओ को दिया था। इससे नाराज कालेज के सभी शिक्षकों ने परीक्षा कार्य से अपने आपको अलग कर दिया है। सोगरा हाईस्कूल के एचएम मो. सैय्यद अरशद आलम केन्द्राधीक्षक और स्कूल के शिक्षक वीक्षण कार्य में लगाये गये हैं।

केन्द्राधीक्षक की जमकर लगी क्लास
डीएम ने निरीक्षण के दौरान आशा मेमोरियल स्कूल परीक्षा केन्द्र पर किसी भी स्टाफ और वीक्षक के पास पहचान पत्र नहीं देखा। केन्द्राधीक्षक गीतांजलि से पूछने पर कोई संतोषप्रद जवाब नहीं दिया जा सका। डीएम ने मौके पर डीईओ को तलब कर केन्द्राधीक्षक को बदलने का निर्देश दिया। डीईओ मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि नव नालंदा प्लस-2 उ.वि. की प्राचार्या कुमारी रेणु सिन्हा को केन्द्राधीक्षक बना दिया गया है।

बोले परीक्षार्थी मिला-जुला प्रश्न
सदर आलम परीक्षा केन्द्र से परीक्षा देकर निकल रहे मनीष कुमार, रमेश कुमार और संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि सिलेवस से ही प्रश्न थे। 60 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मार्क्स आने की उम्मीद है। प्रश्न सरल थे। सभी प्रश्नों का सही जवाब लिखा है। गणित की परीक्षा में डिटर्मिनांट इंटीगेशन व मैट्रिक्स चैप्टर से सर्वाधिक प्रश्न पूछे गये थे।

